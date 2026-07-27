The suspect accused of killing a woman and injuring 29 people near Berlin Pride was known to domestic intelligence and had been released from detention only two months earlier. He had previously been convicted of preparing a serious act of extremist violence.

Authorities believe the 21-year-old drove a rented van into people in Tiergarten on Saturday night before attacking others with a bladed weapon. Police shot him dead the following evening after he allegedly ran towards officers while armed. Germany's interior minister said the evidence pointed towards an Islamist terrorist attack.

The revelations have created an urgent question for Germany: how was someone with a terrorism-related conviction, a record of radicalisation and an intelligence risk designation free to carry out another suspected attack?

Release Decision Under Fire

Judges ruled that continued detention was no longer justified, citing the time the suspect had already spent in custody, his confession and his claim that he had distanced himself from Islamic State.

Read more Berlin Pride Attack Leaves One Dead, 16 Injured as Police Hunt Suspect With Islamist Ties Berlin Pride Attack Leaves One Dead, 16 Injured as Police Hunt Suspect With Islamist Ties

In May, a Berlin juvenile court convicted him of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state, publishing Islamic State propaganda and other offences. He received a suspended sentence of one year and ten months in youth custody.

The court took into account the months he had spent detained in Germany and Lebanon. It also considered that no attack connected to his earlier case had materialised. He was released while prosecutors appealed the decision.

That appeal is now central to the controversy. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said keeping the suspect in custody would 'certainly have been advisable', although pretrial detention cannot legally be used as punishment before proceedings are complete.

What Did Intelligence Services Know?

The suspect had attracted attention through repeated criminal offences, radicalisation and involvement in Berlin's Islamist scene.

Security sources said he was known to domestic intelligence and belonged to a group of hundreds of individuals classified as potentially dangerous. That label can lead to scrutiny or monitoring, but it does not prove that an attack is imminent or automatically permit indefinite detention.

His history nevertheless contained serious warning signs. Prosecutors said he travelled to Lebanon in 2025 intending to continue to Syria and join Islamic State. He was arrested in Lebanon, served a three-month sentence and was detained again after returning to Germany.

Authorities have not publicly explained how closely he was being monitored after his release or whether agencies detected any recent behaviour suggesting that he was preparing violence.

Security Failures at Berlin Pride

The attack occured several hundred metres from the main Christopher Street Day celebration, rather than inside the parade route or closing party. Thousands of officers had been deployed across Berlin, but securing an event spread across roads, parks and surrounding public spaces cannot eliminate every vulnerable approach.

The investigation must now determine whether the principal failure involved the court decision, probation arrangements, intelligence monitoring or communication between agencies.

Officials already possessed several separate pieces of concerning information: an extremist conviction, previous detention, radicalisation, an intelligence risk classification and an unresolved prosecution appeal.

What investigators must explain is why those warnings did not lead to monitoring strong enough to detect whether the suspect was preparing another attack. Germany's security system had identified the danger, but it apparently failed to stop him before he reached Tiergarten.