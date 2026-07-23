An Australian doctor who became one of the Islamic State (ISIS) group's most recognisable foreign recruits has reportedly been found alive in an Iraqi prison nearly a decade after he was believed to have died.

The discovery has prompted renewed questions over what the Australian government knew about his survival and how it would respond if he sought to return home.

Court documents released by Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council indicate that Tareq Kamleh remains in custody in Baghdad while investigations continue.

Criticism for Australia's Opposition

Australian media have reported that intelligence agencies learned he was alive as early as 2022 and that he is among 13 Australian men detained in Iraqi prisons who could eventually seek repatriation.

The Albanese government has not confirmed when it first learned of his status.

The reports have triggered criticism from Australia's opposition, which argues that if ministers knew Kamleh was alive in 2022, they had several years to prepare legal and security measures for any future attempt to return.

Ministers have maintained that Australia will not assist citizens who voluntarily joined terrorist organisations overseas.

Kamleh Found Alive After Years Presumed Dead

Kamleh, a Perth-born paediatrician known as 'Dr Jihad', travelled to Syria in 2015 to join ISIS. He became one of Australia's most recognisable ISIS recruits after appearing in propaganda videos.

His family and Australian authorities believed he had been killed during the 2017 battle for Raqqa, the Syrian city that served as ISIS' de facto capital before its collapse.

A June statement from Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council alleged Kamleh's role extended beyond providing medical services. Prosecutors allege he adopted ISIS propaganda and encouraged terrorist activity outside conflict zones.

Kamleh has reportedly denied being a fighter, saying he served only as a doctor within ISIS-controlled medical facilities.

Government Faces Questions

Reports published by The Australian claim Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) were informed Kamleh was alive in 2022 and received further updates in 2025.

The Albanese government has not confirmed the reports, and Treasurer Jim Chalmers declined to say when ministers first learned Kamleh had survived.

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Speaking to ABC Radio National, Chalmers said: 'The government hasn't and won't be providing any assistance to any Australian who made the choice to join a terrorist organisation.'

He added that Australians who voluntarily joined terrorist groups should expect to 'face the full force of the laws' if they returned home.

Shadow Home Affairs Minister Jonathon Duniam said ministers should explain what they knew and when.

He argued that, if the reports were accurate, the government had several years to prepare for any possible return, including the use of Temporary Exclusion Orders, which can delay a citizen's return while security agencies prepare.

Return Would Trigger Criminal Investigation

Kamleh is wanted by the Australian Federal Police on terrorism-related charges, including allegations of joining and recruiting for a prohibited terrorist organisation.

Although Australia cannot permanently prevent one of its citizens from returning, Temporary Exclusion Orders can delay a return while security agencies prepare.

If Kamleh returned, he would almost certainly be arrested and prosecuted.

The case has renewed debate over Australia's handling of citizens detained in Iraq and Syria following the collapse of ISIS.

Earlier this year, Australia repatriated several women and children from detention camps in Syria, with some adults subsequently facing terrorism-related charges.

Iraqi judicial proceedings remain ongoing, and there is no indication of when Kamleh could be released or whether he has formally sought repatriation to Australia.