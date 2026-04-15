Dr. Sandra Lee is known to many for her professional moniker 'Dr. Pimple Popper', which is also the name of her reality TV series. Through her show, the board-certified dermatologist transformed the niche world of medical extractions into a global cultural phenomenon.

Born in Flushing, New York to a Chinese-Singaporean father and a Malaysian mother, Lee followed in her father's footsteps to pursue medicine. She earned her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in 1998 and completed her residency at Southern Illinois University.

Now based in California, Lee co-manages a private practice with her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Rebish, where she specialises in Mohs micrographic surgery and procedural dermatology.

Lee's Rise to Fame

Lee's journey to stardom began in 2010 when she started uploading educational videos on YouTube. However, her career took a full pivot in 2015.

After noticing an intense fascination among viewers for extraction videos, she began posting satisfying clips of blackhead removals and cyst excisions. This tapped into a massive online subculture of 'pop-aholics,' leading to billions of views and millions of followers across social media.

Lee's ability to blend medical expertise with a soothing, empathetic bedside manner eventually caught the attention of TLC, which launched her hit reality series, 'Dr. Pimple Popper' in 2018.

Lee Expanded Her Brand

Beyond the screen, Lee has leveraged her digital influence to bridge the gap between clinical dermatology and at-home skincare. In 2017, she founded SLMD Skincare, a brand designed to provide accessible, medical-grade solutions for common skin issues like acne and keratosis pilaris.

Lee's work often transcended aesthetics. She's not only treating patients with severe, life-altering skin conditions but also helping them regain their confidence. Her 2018 book, 'Put Your Best Face Forward', further established her status as a leading voice in skin health and patient education.

A Serious Health Issue

In a recent and sobering turn of events, Lee recently revealed that she suffered an ischemic stroke late last year while filming for her show. The 55-year-old physician shared that the health scare was a result of high stress and un-managed blood pressure.

'It is very stressful to open yourself up,' Lee exclusively told PEOPLE ahead of her show's season premiere on 20 April. 'Especially as a surgeon, you always want to show yourself coming from an area of strength.'

'It happened while I was filming the show, 'she recalled. 'I had what I thought was a hot flash. I got super sweaty and didn't feel like myself'.

'It was just a shock,' Lee further disclosed. 'As a physician I couldn't deny that I had slurred speech, that I was having weakness on one side... What essentially happened is I had a part of my brain that died'.

Fortunately for Lee, she's in a much better condition now. Looking back, 'Dr. Pimple Popper' considers her life-threatening experience as a 'blessing in disguise.'

'My blood pressure and my cholesterol were not under control, and I have a lot of stress in my life, dealing with my patients and the show,' Lee opened up.

'It was very scary for me,' she reflected. 'Thankfully I'm pretty much back to normal... It really makes you realize how precious life is'.

After taking a hiatus for physical and occupational therapy, she has returned to work with a renewed mission: to use her platform to raise awareness about stroke symptoms and the importance of cardiovascular health.