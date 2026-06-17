KEY POINTS The Obama Presidential Center opens with star-studded VIPs including former President Bush and President Clinton

President Donald Trump is not invited to the Obama Presidential Center's opening

Former US President Barack Obama is set to welcome an array of music legends, celebrities and community leaders as the Obama Presidential Center officially opens its doors in Chicago, launching a major Juneteenth weekend celebration.

The highly anticipated opening marks the culmination of years of planning and construction on the South Side campus, which supporters hope will become both a cultural landmark and a hub for local residents.

Scheduled for Thursday, 18 June 2026, features speeches from Barack and Michelle Obama alongside former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. This is a star-studded grand opening ceremony exclusively for invited guests and community leaders.

The campus public opening officially welcomes the public on Friday, 19 June 2026.

Historic Launch Marks New Chapter for Chicago

The grand opening ceremony on 18 June and will be livestreamed to audiences across the United States and beyond. The event serves as the official dedication of the Obama Presidential Center, a sprawling 19.3-acre (78,104.33-square metre), campus located in Chicago's South Side neighbourhood.

Unlike traditional presidential libraries, the centre has been designed as a community-focused destination. The campus includes a branch of the Chicago Public Library, an athletic centre, community gathering spaces, a playground, a sledding hill, a café, a restaurant and a ticketed museum exploring themes linked to democracy, civil rights and public service.

The opening also kicks off a three-day Juneteenth weekend festival running from 19 to 21 June. Organisers say the celebrations are intended to honour freedom, civic engagement and the continuing story of American democracy.

Construction of the centre is estimated to have cost around $850 million, making it one of the most ambitious presidential projects ever undertaken.

Music Icons and Celebrity Guests Take Centre Stage

The opening ceremony's guest list reads more like a major music awards show than a political event.

The Obama Foundation announced that performers will include Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, Common, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Marc Anthony, Stevie Wonder, Tems and The Roots. U2 members Bono and The Edge are also expected to take part in the dedication festivities.

Several of the artists have longstanding ties to Obama. Springsteen and Obama previously collaborated on a podcast series, while John Legend, Common and Jennifer Hudson have frequently appeared at events linked to the former president and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The gathering is expected to attract political leaders, philanthropists, civic activists and cultural figures from across the country. Organisers have described the opening as a celebration of community, creativity and the enduring influence of Obama's presidency.

For many supporters, the event reflects Obama's continuing ability to draw together figures from politics, entertainment and public life long after leaving the White House.

Trump Not Invited to the Opening of Obama Presidential Center

One of the most talked-about absences from the invitation list is President Donald Trump.

Reports indicate that Trump was not included on the initial guest list for the opening event. This comes after years of criticism directed at the project. Trump previously described the centre as a 'total disaster' in social media posts, questioning both its cost and development.

Despite those comments, the Obama Foundation has stressed that Trump is not formally barred from visiting the campus. Foundation representatives have said he would be welcome to tour the grounds in the future.

The decision not to invite Trump to the opening reflects the long-running political rivalry between the two presidents, whose visions for America often stood in sharp contrast. As a result, organisers have focused the launch on community celebrations, cultural performances and the centre's mission rather than political reconciliation.

When the doors open this week, attention is likely to remain fixed on the landmark itself and on Obama's effort to create a centre designed not only to preserve presidential history but also to inspire future generations.