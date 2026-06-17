Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen will lead a bill of music heavyweights in Chicago on Tuesday 18 June, as Barack Obama formally opens the Obama Presidential Center on the city's South Side, the Obama Foundation has confirmed. The grand opening ceremony, livestreamed from noon ET, will launch a Juneteenth‑weekend programme that the foundation bills as a celebration of 'the values that shaped the Obama presidency.'

The political sniping over the $850 million project, which Trump has repeatedly derided as a 'total disaster' on social media. The 19‑acre campus, years in the making and fiercely debated in Chicago, is set to operate not as a traditional presidential library but as a multi‑use civic hub with community spaces, sports facilities, a public library branch and a paid‑entry museum.

The Obama Presidential Center opens to the general public on Juneteenth after a celebratory dedication in Chicago with dignitaries. The roughly $850 million project covers both the political and personal realms of the nation’s first Black president. pic.twitter.com/mfboD3iCQu — The Associated Press (@AP) June 4, 2026

Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen and a Carefully Curated Obama Lineup

The Obama Foundation has been teasing a 'global icons' line‑up for the opening, but the full list, released on 16 June, is striking even by presidential standards. Alongside Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen, confirmed performers include Christina Aguilera, Common, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Marsai Martin, Marc Anthony, Tems, The Roots and U2's Bono and The Edge.

The foundation says the ceremony is intended as a musical expression of themes that defined Obama's time in office: civic engagement, racial justice and what it calls the 'power to create change.' It will be streamed online to a national and international audience, with the main programme beginning at 9 a.m. Pacific Time.

The Obama Presidential Center sits in Jackson Park on Chicago's South Side, a short drive from the neighbourhood where the former president began his political career as a community organiser. The complex includes a Chicago Public Library branch, a playground, a sledding hill, a café and restaurant, an athletic centre and a museum that breaks from the traditional archive‑led presidential library template. Instead, the foundation pitches it as an active campus designed to pull in local residents as much as tourists.

One notable absence from the guest list is Trump. The former president has attacked the centre's cost and design, but the Obama Foundation told USA Today that Trump is 'welcome' to visit and tour the grounds. There is no indication he plans to accept the invitation.

The choice of artists tells its own story. Wonder and Springsteen have long been associated with Democratic politics and performed during Obama's time in the White House. John Legend, Common and The Roots have been frequent collaborators on Obama‑era civic projects. Jennifer Hudson, born in Chicago, will offer a local connection, while Tems, Marc Anthony and Bono and The Edge underline the 'global' billing the foundation is keen to project.

Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen and the Shadow of Trump's Freedom 250

The Obama celebration unfolds against a messy backdrop for Trump's own cultural programme. In May, the vast majority of slated performers pulled out of the former president's Great American State Fair, a concert series organised by Freedom 250, the nonprofit Trump created to plan the United States' 250th anniversary celebrations.

Country star Martina McBride and R&B group The Commodores were among those to withdraw, publicly rejecting what they described as the partisan framing of the fair. McBride told followers on X that she had been 'presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading,' adding that she had been assured it was an occasion to 'celebrate ALL 50 states.' The Commodores, in a separate Instagram statement, said their music had 'always been our voice' and that they chose not to 'publicly affiliate with any single political party,' stressing their support for 'the betterment of all Americans.'

Read more Trump Claims He 'Never Even Heard' of the Famous Bands Who Just Boycotted Him Trump Claims He 'Never Even Heard' of the Famous Bands Who Just Boycotted Him

With big names departing, Trump leaned on a familiar ally. He announced that Lee Greenwood, who sang his 1984 anthem 'God Bless The U.S.A.' at Trump's 2017 inauguration, would perform the song at a 24 June rally on the National Mall. Trump himself is scheduled to headline the event and deliver a speech.

Not everyone backed away from Freedom 250's plans. Vanilla Ice stayed on the bill, and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli confirmed he would still appear on the I Love the '90s Tour, framing his decision as an attempt to sidestep Washington's trenches. 'I am here to entertain and unite people, not divide them,' he said in a statement.

Trump has also wrapped sport into his anniversary push. On 14 June, his birthday, the White House South Lawn hosted the UFC Freedom 250 mixed‑martial‑arts event. The Zac Brown Band performed the national anthem, while comedians Nate Bargatze, Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe joined country stars Luke Bryan and Kid Rock on the bill.

Set against that, the Obama Presidential Center's opening weekend looks deliberately calibrated. While politics is never far away when Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen share a stage with a former Democratic president, the foundation is dressing the event in the language of civic uplift rather than campaign rallying. In a year when culture and politics are hopelessly entangled, the split‑screen images from Chicago and Washington will speak for themselves.

Nothing has been announced yet about whether the Obama performances will be released in full after the livestream, so those details remain unconfirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt until the foundation sets out its plans.