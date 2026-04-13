A high-profile misunderstanding involving Jorginho's family and Chappell Roan has now been formally clarified, with new details revealing the singer had no involvement in the incident.

The controversy, which unfolded during a hotel stay linked to Lollapalooza Brazil, initially sparked concern after Jorginho accused a security guard — believed at the time to be connected to Roan — of approaching his 11-year-old stepdaughter in an intimidating manner. The claim spread rapidly online; analysis by research firm GUDEA later found that non-typical accounts generated more than 23% of total content across seven platforms in the days following the incident, according to IBTimes — helping explain why condemnation of Roan outpaced the facts.

Jorginho has released a new statement, now clarifying that Chappell Roan had nothing to do with the security guard that approached his daughter:



“Chappell Roan made a public statement, reached out privately to Catherine, and our teams also spoke directly. It became clear that… pic.twitter.com/r5itMPyQR6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 13, 2026

Jorginho Issues Clarification After 'New Information' Emerges

In his latest statement, Jorginho told People that Roan 'had no knowledge of what took place at breakfast' and 'had not asked anyone to approach them.' He added that the singer had reached out privately to his wife, Catherine Harding, and that their respective teams had communicated directly to resolve the matter.

'She was understanding and sympathetic to what had happened to our child,' Jorginho said, signalling a notable shift in tone from his earlier, more critical comments. The midfielder admitted that his initial reaction had been made 'in the heat of the moment', driven by concern for his family.

The updated statement underscores a key point: while the incident itself did occur as described, the attribution of responsibility was incorrect. Jorginho emphasised that his priority had always been protecting his family, but he also recognised the importance of correcting the public narrative once clearer information became available.

Security Guard Confirms He Represented Another Artist

Read more Chappell Roan Accused of Bullying an 11-Year-Old Fan at Lollapalooza Brasil Hotel Chappell Roan Accused of Bullying an 11-Year-Old Fan at Lollapalooza Brasil Hotel

Central to the revised account is the confirmation from Pascal Duvier, the security guard involved, who has publicly stated that he was not working for Chappell Roan at the time. Duvier, who previously worked as Kim Kardashian's bodyguard, was representing a different artist staying at the same hotel.

According to Jorginho, this revelation 'made it clear' that the guard was not acting on behalf of the singer or her team. Duvier described his actions as a 'judgment call' based on perceived security concerns at the venue, while also acknowledging that the outcome of the encounter was 'regretful.'

This detail effectively resolves the core misunderstanding that fuelled the initial backlash. While questions remain about why the approach occurred, the clarification removes any direct link between Roan and the incident.

Chappell Roan Responds with Private Outreach and Public Denial

Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, had already publicly denied involvement shortly after the incident surfaced. In a statement reported by People, her representatives stressed that she had 'zero tolerance' for aggressive behaviour towards fans and was not aware of any interaction between the security guard and Jorginho's family.

The singer also reiterated that she had not instructed any member of her team — or external security personnel — to engage with the mother and child. Her subsequent private outreach to Catherine Harding further reinforced her position and appears to have played a role in de-escalating the situation.

Jorginho acknowledged these efforts in his latest statement, noting that the communication between both sides helped clarify the facts and resolve misunderstandings.

A Family-Focused Response and a Call for Calm

Reflecting on the broader impact of the incident, Jorginho expressed regret over the consequences his initial comments had on all parties involved, including Roan, his wife Catherine Harding, and his daughter. He described the situation as a 'misunderstanding' and confirmed that he now considers the matter closed.

'I will always stand up for my family,' he said, 'but I also know how to recognise when things were not quite what they seemed at first.'

He also urged the public to avoid engaging in online hostility, stating that he does 'not support or encourage hate speech or online attacks from any side.' Instead, he called for 'respect, empathy, and humility.'

Jorginho has said he considers the matter closed. Roan has not issued a further public statement following the clarification. Pascal Duvier has not been named in any legal proceedings.