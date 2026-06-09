Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are at the centre of fresh Monaco gossip after Kardashian's appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday prompted a wave of criticism, with some insiders now claiming the F1 world does not mind her taking attention away from the seven-time world champion.

The reaction followed her awkward exchange with broadcaster Martin Brundle on the grid and the spectacle of Kardashian later celebrating Hamilton's result on a yacht off the French Riviera.

Kim Kardashian and Alexandra Leclerc chatting while watching the Monaco Gp , it’s crazy when you remember that Kim is old enough to be her mum , like she’s about 23 years older than Alexandra and she still looks so young 😭 pic.twitter.com/n45mV0efjS — Diamie (fc catalyst 🔥🦅) (@Diamie_x) June 7, 2026

The news came after Kardashian arrived in Monaco to support Hamilton at one of Formula 1's most watched weekends, where she was joined by her sister Khloé and later seen with Hamilton after the race.

The pair were photographed embracing and kissing on a yacht after Hamilton finished second, which was the kind of glossy, overlit celebrity moment Formula 1 tends to produce when it wants to, or cannot help itself.

For some in the paddock, though, the bigger story was not the yacht pictures. It was the way Kardashian handled Brundle during his trademark pre-race grid walk, when the broadcaster attempted to ask how she was and whether she was enjoying Formula 1. According to the reports, she did not engage, and the moment quickly turned into a small social-media storm. In a sport that prides itself on access and polish, the clip landed badly with plenty of viewers.

One source quoted by the Daily Mail said there was 'a sense that she is stealing the show' and that some of the women around the paddock were used to pulling focus themselves. Another insider described the environment as one of wealth and giant egos, saying reactions to Kardashian's presence were mixed because some people saw the value in being close to her while others simply did not care.

Those are not formal assessments from Formula 1, obviously. They are anonymous reactions from a scene that loves to pretend it is above gossip while surviving on it.

Lewis Hamilton And The Brundle Fallout

What gave the whole thing more edge was the sense that the Brundle moment said something about the social hierarchy around the race. The second insider quoted in the source called it a 'pretty classless moment' once the story spread through the paddock. That is a harsh judgment, but it is also the sort of thing Formula 1 never quite escapes. The sport is glamorous until someone important feels ignored, and then the etiquette police appear in force.

The reports also suggest Hamilton has not been spared from the spillover. One source said the relationship is 'not a great look for Lewis by association,' arguing that being linked to Kardashian keeps Hamilton in the public conversation for reasons that go far beyond lap times.

Hamilton has always understood how visibility works, and it would be naïve to think otherwise. Still, there is a difference between being a global sporting figure and becoming a supporting character in someone else's fame machine.

The moment Lewis Hamilton gently moved Kim Kardashian to a different spot so he could get a clear view.

What a way to treat a mother of four. pic.twitter.com/Kw3uFMZJcF — Agent Big Wiz (@MachalaaAgent) June 7, 2026

Kardashian's arrival has also raised questions about whether she will become a more regular presence at races as Hamilton's season develops. For all the noise, the practical answer may be that she is simply a celebrity girlfriend at a glamorous event, which is hardly a revolution.

But Formula 1 is a strange beast. It likes star power until star power starts pulling the camera away from the cars.

Kim Kardashian And The F1 Rear-View Mirror

Some within Hamilton's orbit believe the attention surrounding Kardashian does him no harm because it keeps him central to the conversation even when his on-track dominance is no longer what it once was. That is a pointed way of framing things, and perhaps a cynical one, but not entirely without logic. Hamilton remains one of the most famous athletes on earth, yet the sport has moved on to younger names and a different competitive order.

The report also says Hamilton currently trails championship leader Kimi Antonelli, which underlines how much the season has shifted away from the old Hamilton-versus-everyone rhythm. Even so, the spotlight still follows him, and Kardashian only amplifies it.

Some in the paddock may grumble, some may flatter, and some may quietly angle for a lunch invite. That is how this world works. A race weekend can still be about racing, but not for long once a Kardashian walks in.

The real question now is whether this first Monaco appearance becomes a one-off talking point or the start of a much noisier public routine. With Barcelona next on the calendar, the racing will matter most to the teams. The rest of the paddock may be watching for something else entirely.