Anthony Albanese has found himself under pressure after comments made during a podcast interview prompted criticism from political figures across Australia, leading the Prime Minister to issue an apology.

The controversy began after Albanese took part in a light-hearted game while appearing on comedian Nikki Osborne's Bush Deep podcast. Asked to choose between marrying, dating or sleeping with three well-known Australian celebrities, the Prime Minister initially tried to avoid the question by pointing out that he had only recently married.

However, after further prompting, he named singer Kylie Minogue before joking that she was 'terrific' and selecting her for 'all of the above'. The exchange quickly attracted attention, with opponents and fellow politicians arguing that the remarks were inappropriate for someone holding the country's highest elected office.

While Albanese is currently in Fiji for official government business, the fallout continued back home, prompting him to release an apology on Monday.

Controversial Podcast Game Leads To Criticism

During his appearance on the Bush Deep podcast with host Nikki Osborne, Anthony Albanese was invited to take part in a game of 'shag, date or marry'. Osborne asked him to choose between Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman and Rhonda Burchmore.

The Prime Minister initially responded by saying, 'I've just got married. I'm only six months in.'

Osborne then replied, 'But if it goes tits up?'

Albanese answered, 'Kylie, clearly.'

When Osborne asked, 'You'd marry Kylie? And shag her? And date her?', Albanese responded, 'All of the above. She's terrific.'

The exchange quickly became the focus of criticism, with some colleagues accusing the Prime Minister of resorting to 'locker-room antics'.

Albanese, who is in Fiji to sign a new treaty with the Pacific nation, addressed the backlash on Monday morning with a short statement.

'I apologise unequivocally for the comments,' it read.

Independent Fowler MP Dai Le was among those who criticised the Prime Minister, saying the remarks were 'unbecoming of a gentleman'.

She also suggested Albanese may have been trying to appeal to a younger audience.

'In parliament we're not supposed to use certain words,' she said.

'I will find that very unbecoming of a gentleman, but maybe the prime minister is trying to appeal to another group, a target audience that don't mind that kind of language being used.'

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Political Figures Respond

Community Strong MP Zali Steggall also criticised Albanese's decision to answer the question rather than refusing to engage with it.

'He needs to learn to push back, lead by example and call it out as sexist,' Steggall said, describing the exchange as 'entirely inappropriate'.

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce added his own criticism during an appearance on Sunrise on Monday.

Joyce said the Prime Minister's comments were 'a bit below him'.

'There are lots of people who feel they've been in a very unfortunate relationship with the Prime Minister of Australia, and he doesn't need to play a stupid game,' Joyce said.

Asked how he would have handled the situation, Joyce replied, 'Avoided the question, like most people.'

The podcast also included questions about Albanese's personal life following his recent marriage to Jodie Haydon.

Osborne asked whether the couple were 'bonking like rabbits'.

Albanese responded, 'Well, when we have time.'

He then joked, 'After the footy. It's always a good aphrodisiac, a Souths win,' referring to the couple's support for their favourite NRL team.

Although the interview covered both political and personal topics, it was Albanese's participation in the celebrity game that drew the strongest reaction. The criticism from politicians across different parties was followed by the Prime Minister's public apology, bringing the episode to a close while he continues his official visit to Fiji.