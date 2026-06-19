The two suspects behind the conspiracy to carry out arson attacks on property and a car linked to UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have been handed prison sentences after being found guilty of the respective charges.

On one end is Roman Lavrynovych, 22, who was given a seven-year jail term for plotting to cause damage to property and for damaging two properties by fire. The other, Stanislav Carpiuc, received a two-year jail term for his involvement, deemed to be a supporting role after acting as a middleman in the attacks.

Lavrynovych and Carpiuc were previously employed as construction workers. However, both were allegedly conned by a Russian-speaking Telegram user known only as 'El Money'. He promised to pay £2,000 in cryptocurrency to get the job done, while also filming it as proof.

Unfortunately for the two accused, no payment was ever made. As a result, the presiding judge, Justice Garnham, described them as fools after finding they had been tricked into committing a crime in exchange for money.

'You were essentially acting as a pawn for some unknown cause and putting the lives of people asleep in their beds at risk as a result,' Garnham said via Sky News. 'You were easily bought.'

Arsonists Blinded By Big Money

Being offered £2,000 in cryptocurrency is unusual, although it would have been wiser for Lavrynovych and Carpiuc to consider the consequences, particularly as the task was unlawful. Even if both had been paid, the fact they would likely have been apprehended anyway suggests they were in a no-win situation.

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Worse, it brought shame to their families. In the case of Lavrynovych, who received the harsher sentence, his barrister James Scobie KC pointed to the immaturity and unrealistic thinking of the 22-year-old, describing him as utterly naïve and utterly gullible.

'How worrying that is for us all that there are individuals like this who are fodder for this type of infiltration who have not got a clue who the 'big man' was – turns out to be the Prime Minister,' Scobie said. 'He is what he is – a boy, and a very immature boy at that,' he added.

As for his co-accused, Carpiuc's role was more focused on the financial aspect of the arrangement.

'His function was to realise the cryptocurrency. It is also important he was not going to get anything out of it,' defence barrister Shahid Rashid stated.

According to Rashid, his client only intended to help his friend. He suggested that Carpiuc's friend – likely referring to Lavrynovych – was in desperate need of money to help finance his father's medical bills.

The money offered by 'El Money' could have helped address that issue. However, the 22-year-old instead ended up in a worse situation and received a prison sentence instead.

Are These Russian-Sponsored Attacks?

Given the strained relationship between the UK and Russia at present, some have suggested the arson attack carried out by the two construction workers may have been linked to Russian sponsorship.

The Telegram user 'El Money' is believed to be part of a Russian online sabotage network, although this has not yet been established. Regardless, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch condemned the attacks.

'Keir Starmer and I disagree on many things, but good people across the political spectrum will welcome today's verdicts and condemn these appalling attacks, which appear to have been sponsored by Russia,' she said. 'Whatever our political differences, no one should face intimidation, threats or attacks because they hold public office.'

The conviction of Lavrynovych and Carpiuc coincides with recent controversy involving a private yacht and the frigate Admiral Grigorovich on 16 June. The latter was accused of firing warning shots towards the private vessel, allegedly to avoid a catastrophic collision.

Despite those claims by the Russians, people on the yacht at the time argued no collision was imminent. Starmer reacted to the incident, describing the actions of the warship as 'reckless'.

After issuing those comments, Starmer was asked to respond to the arson attack on his residence. The UK Prime Minister said he wished to keep the two incidents separate.