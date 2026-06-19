A California dog trainer who built a business around caring for people's pets has been convicted of killing 11 dogs and attempting to conceal evidence by cremating their remains, in a case prosecutors described as one of the most disturbing instances of animal abuse they have encountered.

Kwong 'Tony' Chun Sit, owner of Happy K9 Academy in Irvine, was found guilty of 11 felony counts of animal cruelty along with multiple misdemeanour charges linked to destroying and attempting to destroy evidence. The convictions expose what investigators say was a months-long pattern of abuse that only came to light after a grieving owner questioned how his dog had died.

Sit now faces a maximum sentence of 13 years and 11 months in prison. His girlfriend, Tingfeng Liu, was also convicted on charges connected to helping conceal evidence and faces up to four years behind bars.

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One Dog's Death Unravelled A Much Bigger Mystery

The investigation began with what initially appeared to be an isolated tragedy.

In June 2025, a dog owner contacted authorities after receiving a message from Sit claiming his pet had unexpectedly died in its sleep. The trainer said the animal had already been cremated and assured the owner there had been no indication anything was wrong.

'There were no signs of pain or struggle, and it was truly unexpected. I am deeply saddened by this loss,' Sit wrote in a text message cited by prosecutors.

The explanation failed to satisfy the owner, who alerted Irvine police. A routine animal welfare inquiry became a criminal investigation that would expose the deaths of 10 additional dogs.

Officers traced animal remains to multiple crematoriums and discovered that one dog's body had been delivered days earlier, while another 10 had been brought in on the same day. Investigators quickly began examining whether the deaths were connected.

Forensic Findings Painted A Disturbing Picture

As evidence accumulated, prosecutors alleged the dogs had not died from natural causes or unforeseeable medical emergencies.

Post-mortem examinations found that eight of the animals died from heat stroke. A ninth dog died from blunt force trauma. The causes of death for two others could not be determined because their remains had already been cremated before authorities intervened.

Those findings became the foundation of the criminal case against Sit.

Happy K9 Academy marketed itself as a premium dog-training and boarding business, offering programmes costing between $999 and $3,399 (£755 and £2,569). Owners paid significant sums believing their pets would receive expert supervision and professional care.

Instead, prosecutors argued, many animals suffered fatal neglect while under the trainer's control.

Authorities say dogs were transported to crematoriums before owners fully understood what had happened, making it more difficult to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Jurors ultimately convicted Sit on every felony animal cruelty charge brought against him.

Prosecutor Delivers Scathing Rebuke

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer released an official statement on the verdict.

'The greatest fear dogs have is that you will never return when you leave them behind, and because of the unbelievably cruel actions of Mr. Sit and Miss Liu, that fear became a tragic reality for 11 dogs who will never have the chance to reunite with their families,' Spitzer said.

His condemnation grew sharper when discussing the death of one puppy.

'There is a special place in hell for someone who abuses animals, and there is an extra special place in hell for someone who could beat a puppy to death and then feign being heartbroken over her death knowing full well that he is the reason that puppy died such a horrific death,' he said.

Spitzer added that animal abuse cases remain a priority for prosecutors.

'The abuse of animals will never be tolerated, and their abusers will be held accountable under the full weight of the law.'

Beyond the courtroom, the case has shaken pet owners across Southern California because it centres on a profession built almost entirely on trust.