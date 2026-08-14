An office block roughly 650 feet from the edge of the White House grounds sold for $8.4 million (£6.2 million) on 21 July to a foundation with senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ties. A former Central Intelligence Agency operations officer has warned that buildings in such positions are where the next mass-casualty attack will originate, according to an investigation published on 13 August.

The transaction itself is a matter of public record. District of Columbia Recorder of Deeds filings show the Securities Building on 15th Street passing to the Philip Qiu and Family Foundation.

What the Filings Show

The foundation is registered in Washington and shares an address with six other entities linked to the same man. One is the Chinese American Museum in Washington, a charity that says its programmes are not funded or controlled by any foreign government. It did not respond to requests for comment.

Separating what is recorded from what is argued matters here, because the two have been reported together. The purchase, the price, and the buyer come from deed filings. The description of the buyer as a senior intelligence figure is an inference drawn from his roles, as the panel below sets out.

Chinese government announcements translated by the investigation show the buyer chairs the Shanghai Overseas Chinese Foundation, described in official material as the only charity inside the Shanghai united front system. He has called the party 'our party' at internal meetings he organised, according to those announcements.

The United Front Work Department is a party organ. A congressional select committee describes its work as a mixture of outreach, influence campaigns, and spying. Holding office within it is documented. Being an intelligence officer is a separate claim, and the buyer did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Where the Warning Came From

Bryan Dean Wright, formerly of the Central Intelligence Agency, told the investigation the site would suit a listening post or equipment for intercepting phone traffic. He then widened the point, saying properties of that kind are where the next attack will come from and that it is coming. He was describing a category rather than naming a plan.

Gordon Chang, an author on China, said no Chinese citizen should be allowed to own or occupy property giving them the ability to watch a sensitive federal installation. Michael Lucci of State Armor called the risk obvious and demanded the government force a sale, which is where the argument runs into the machinery, as the chart below shows.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States can order a foreign buyer to sell American property, but two conditions apply. The buyer must qualify as a foreign person, which a Washington-registered foundation can if a foreign national controls it. The land must also sit near a site on the committee's schedule.

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That schedule lists military installations, airports, and seaports. A commercial block in central Washington is not obviously on it, even though the underlying statute reaches government property that is sensitive for national security reasons. In May 2024, the committee forced a Chinese-owned firm to sell land beside a Wyoming Air Force base, which was on the list.

What Happens Next

No criminal conduct has been alleged against the buyer, no agency has opened a public review, and property filings carry no obligation to declare a purchaser's foreign affiliations. Congress could add categories of federal property to the schedule, which is the mechanism campaigners will now press for.

Until that happens, the deed stands, the building changes hands, and the argument is about a gap in the rules rather than a breach of them.