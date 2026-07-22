Texas Comptroller-elect Don Huffines is facing a legal warning from American Atheists after reports alleged he told senior staff he intended to dismiss employees he considered not 'sufficiently Christian' once he takes office.

The civil rights organisation says it will pursue legal action if any employees are dismissed on the basis of religion, arguing such action would violate federal and state anti-discrimination laws.

Huffines has not publicly responded to the allegations.

His comments surfaced after a meeting with career senior staff at the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, where, according to reports cited by American Atheists, he set out his top three priorities as 'Jesus, family, and work' and pledged to dismiss staff who failed his personal religious standard.

The group, based in Cranford, New Jersey, responded with a sharply worded letter on 21 July 2026 warning that any such purge of non‑Christians, or non‑religious staff more broadly, would be met with legal action.

Legal Warning Over Texas Comptroller's 'Sufficiently Christian' Test

The news came after American Atheists reminded Huffines that religious discrimination in the workplace is prohibited under federal law under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and, crucially for a state official, barred by both the US and Texas constitutions. Both documents govern his conduct once he is sworn in and both prohibit religious tests for public office or public employment.

In its statement, the organisation said it had 'warned incoming Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, Don Huffines, that it would take action if he followed through on his pledge to dismiss employees that he determined not to be sufficiently Christian.'

Geoffrey T Blackwell, the group's legal director, did not bother to tone down his assessment. 'Employers are rarely as brazen as Mr Huffines when they engage in religious discrimination,' he said, arguing that most cases they see involve coded comments, skewed promotion decisions or quiet pressure rather than a blunt religious loyalty test. 'Usually this kind of discrimination is more subtle so it helps when they say quiet part out loud.'

Employment lawyers often examine public statements alongside workplace decisions when assessing discrimination claims, although courts consider the specific facts of each case.

American Atheists Puts Texas Office on Notice

To recall, American Atheists is a national civil rights organisation that has spent decades arguing that non‑religious Americans should have the same legal protections and social standing as believers. The organisation said it stands ready to represent any employees who believe they have experienced religious discrimination.

The group said it had explicitly warned Huffines in its letter that it 'would take action to defend the rights of any nonreligious employees let go from the Office of the Comptroller of Public Accounts.' The group encouraged any affected employees to contact it if they believe they have experienced unlawful discrimination.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified the reported account of the internal meeting on which the allegations are based. The legal questions raised by the dispute centre on whether any employment decisions are based on religion, an issue governed by both federal anti-discrimination law and constitutional protections.

Religious discrimination cases in government agencies are notoriously sensitive. A boss saying they put 'Jesus' before work on a personal level is one thing. A boss saying they will sack you for not sharing that hierarchy moves into very different territory. Federal law generally prohibits employers, including public employers, from discriminating against employees on the basis of religion.

What Happens Next for Huffines and His Staff

For starters, Huffines is not yet in office. He is due to take up the role of Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts in August, which means the dispute is, for now, about a promise rather than a paper trail of firings. At present, no employees have been dismissed, and the dispute concerns reported comments rather than employment actions already taken.

If he ignores that and employees do start disappearing in ways that correlate a little too neatly with their beliefs or lack of them, Blackwell and his team will be looking for patterns, documents and witnesses. Title VII claims often hinge on email chains, performance reviews and timelines. A stray quote about 'sufficiently Christian' staff, if backed up by actual dismissals, would be likely to feature prominently in any court filing.

The group's broader mission also hangs over this dispute. American Atheists describes itself as 'dedicated to equality for atheists and other nonreligious people,' saying it aims to protect rights, advance social inclusion and 'empower nonreligious people through advocacy, education, and community building.' This Texas clash offers exactly the kind of test case it was built to pursue, in one of the most politically charged states in the country.

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So far there has been no public response from Huffines' office to the warning. If employment decisions are later challenged in court, any public statements, internal communications and personnel records could become relevant evidence, depending on the claims brought.

Whether he takes that advice, or doubles down for political effect, will determine whether this remains a strongly worded letter or turns into a very public courtroom fight.

Either way, staff inside the comptroller's office now know that at least one national group is watching closely, and that their boss's off‑the‑cuff remarks about who counts as 'sufficiently Christian' could end up being replayed, line by line, before a judge.

For now, the dispute remains a legal warning rather than an active lawsuit. Whether the matter proceeds to court will likely depend on whether any employment actions are taken after Huffines assumes office.