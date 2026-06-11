Fresh allegations that US intelligence agencies may be secretly holding recovered alien technology have revived one of Washington's most persistent debates, after a prominent UFO whistleblower claimed that billions of dollars are being directed into concealed programmes shielded from congressional oversight.

UFO Whistleblower Says CIA Is Hoarding Alien Technology In Secret Programme

The claims were made by former intelligence official David Grusch, who has repeatedly alleged that the U.S. government possesses unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) materials and has operated a decades-long retrieval and reverse-engineering effort involving technology of 'non-human' origin. In a recent interview with Fox News, Grusch argued that lawmakers have been denied access to information about what he described as highly classified programs funded through secret budgets.

According to Grusch, his investigations uncovered what he characterised as billions of dollars in annual spending connected to these activities. He claimed the funds were being routed through so‑called 'black budget' programmes that operate with limited public scrutiny and, in some cases, allegedly beyond the knowledge of many members of Congress.

BREAKING: The CIA is allegedly hoarding alien technology and keeping it hidden from the public, per UFO whistleblower David Grusch. — Patrick Webb (@Patrickwebb) June 10, 2026

While Grusch did not present physical evidence proving the existence of alien spacecraft or extraterrestrial technology, his allegations have fuelled renewed discussion over whether agencies such as the CIA and elements of the Department of Defence may be withholding information from both lawmakers and the public.

Is David Grusch Telling The Truth?

The controversy is not new. In 2023, Grusch testified before Congress that he had been informed of a long-running crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program involving unidentified craft. During that hearing, he stated that multiple witnesses had provided him with information suggesting the US government possessed materials recovered from unexplained aerial incidents.

Supporters of greater UFO transparency argue that the issue is no longer solely about the possibility of extraterrestrial life. Instead, they say the central question is whether taxpayer money is being used to fund programmes that are not being adequately disclosed to elected representatives. Several members of Congress have echoed concerns about potential secret spending and have called for additional investigations into alleged hidden UAP programmes.

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The allegations have also prompted renewed scrutiny of the CIA's historical role in collecting intelligence related to unexplained aerial phenomena. UFO researchers have long speculated that intelligence agencies may possess classified information about recovered objects, though no government agency has publicly confirmed the existence of alien technology.

Sceptics, however, note that despite years of extraordinary claims, no verifiable evidence has emerged showing that the CIA, Pentagon, or any other US agency possesses extraterrestrial spacecraft. In 2024, the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) released a report concluding that it found no evidence of secret government programs involving recovered alien technology or extraterrestrial remains.

The Pentagon has consistently denied claims that it is hiding alien spacecraft or conducting reverse‑engineering programmes involving extraterrestrial materials. Government officials maintain that while unexplained sightings continue to be investigated, no verified evidence of alien technology has been discovered.

Nevertheless, Grusch's latest allegations have led to fresh calls for additional hearings and document releases as lawmakers press for greater transparency surrounding decades of classified UFO investigations.

Whether the claims ultimately reveal a hidden intelligence programme or deepen one of America's long‑running mysteries remains an open question.