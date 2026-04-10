Read more Congressman Claims He Saw Alien Reports That Could 'Unglue' the Nation, Says Americans Would Be 'Up at Night' Congressman Claims He Saw Alien Reports That Could 'Unglue' the Nation, Says Americans Would Be 'Up at Night'

The mystery surrounding UFOs has taken a dramatic turn after Tim Burchett claimed that only Donald Trump has the power to uncover what he describes as a deeply hidden government cover-up.

Speaking candidly in a recent interview, the congressman suggested that critical information about unidentified flying objects is being deliberately concealed within the US system, leaving the public in the dark.

Why Burchett Says Trump Holds the Key

Burchett did not hesitate to point to Trump as the only figure capable of forcing real disclosure. According to him, entrenched bureaucracies and powerful agencies have created layers of secrecy that even elected officials struggle to penetrate.

He revealed that during briefings, he was told that even the president operates on a 'need-to-know basis,' a claim he described as deeply troubling. For Burchett, this signals a system where unelected officials hold significant control over sensitive information.

Despite this, he believes Trump stands apart. His argument rests on the idea that Trump, due to his political style and willingness to challenge institutions, could break through barriers that others cannot. In his view, no scientist, agency, or committee will willingly reveal the truth unless pushed from the very top.

Claims of a Hidden and Fragmented System

One of the most striking aspects of Burchett's claims is his description of how UFO-related information is allegedly handled. He suggested that any recovered materials or evidence are not kept within traditional government channels.

Instead, he believes such information has been distributed across private contractors, making it nearly impossible to access through official means like the Freedom of Information Act. This structure, he argued, ensures that no single entity has full visibility, effectively preventing transparency.

Burchett compared the situation to highly compartmentalised wartime projects, where even individuals working side by side had no idea what the other was doing. He claims the same model is being used today, only on a much larger and more secretive scale.

What He Thinks About UFO Origins

While many theories exist, Burchett dismissed the idea that UFOs belong to rival nations such as China or Russia. He argued that if such advanced technology existed within those countries, it would already have shifted the global balance of power.

Instead, he suggested a mix of possibilities, ranging from unknown technologies to phenomena that current science cannot fully explain. He also warned about misinformation, noting that some agencies may exploit public fascination with UFOs to secure funding.

Importantly, Burchett urged caution, telling the public not to believe everything they hear unless they see evidence firsthand. For him, the focus should not be on 'little green men' but on why vast sums of money are being spent on programmes that officially do not exist.

The Roswell Incident and Cover-Up Allegations

Burchett also revisited the infamous Roswell Incident, offering his own interpretation of what may have happened. Based on accounts he has heard, he believes there could have been a mid-air collision involving unknown craft.

He pointed to inconsistencies in the original reports, noting how initial claims of a 'saucer' quickly shifted to explanations involving weather balloons. For him, such changes only deepen suspicion of a cover-up.

Despite his efforts, Burchett admitted he does not expect full disclosure anytime soon. He believes the system is too deeply entrenched and protected by claims of national security.

Still, his message remains clear. If the truth is ever to come out, he insists it will require intervention at the highest level. And in his view, that responsibility falls squarely on Donald Trump.