Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) has issued an urgent warning about social media scams linked to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. The department confirmed there are no official fundraising efforts connected to the search for the 84-year-old missing woman.

Fraudsters have been using the public's concern to solicit money through bogus online campaigns, authorities said. The schemes are growing in scale and sophistication as the investigation stretches further into 2026.

Pima County Sheriff Scam Warning Explained

The scam alert was issued after authorities detected multiple fraudulent accounts claiming to represent PCSD or the Guthrie family across social media platforms. Sheriff Chris Nanos stated the department would never request sensitive personal information or payments through unofficial social media accounts, according to a post on the official Pima County Sheriff's Department X account.

Anyone with information about the case should contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or 88-CRIME rather than responding to social media posts. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 (£37,170) for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery or the arrest of her abductor.

How the Fundraising Scam Is Spreading

The fundraising scam pages have been circulating across multiple platforms since the search entered its eighth week. Authorities described the schemes as exploiting public concern for the missing woman and her family.

According to the official PCSD YouTube statement released 24 March 2026, billboard displays are funded through official channels. Any claims suggesting otherwise are fraudulent and will be investigated accordingly.

The social media scam involves fraudulent pages using Nancy Guthrie's name and images to solicit donations from concerned citizens. These accounts often mimic official law enforcement branding to appear legitimate to unsuspecting users.

PCSD said it had received an increased volume of reports about fraudulent accounts since issuing the warning. The timing suggests organised fraudsters are capitalising on the high-profile nature of the missing person case.

The Nancy Guthrie Case: What We Know

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of 'Today' show co-host Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her Tucson home on 31 January 2026. Investigators believe she was kidnapped from her residence, though the case remains under active investigation by multiple agencies.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI hotline or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov. Authorities continue to emphasise that all legitimate case updates will come through official law enforcement channels only.

Read more Nancy Guthrie's Neighbour Kept Her Sighting Secret for Weeks — Now Investigators Are Listening Nancy Guthrie's Neighbour Kept Her Sighting Secret for Weeks — Now Investigators Are Listening

PCSD Official Social Media Warning

The Pima County Sheriff's Department reminds the public to use caution when following or engaging with social media pages, groups or accounts claiming to represent PCSD. For verified information, the public should follow official channels, visit the official website or download the official PCSD app.

PCSD will never request sensitive personal information, payments or donations via unofficial social media accounts. People who encounter a dubious page, group or account purporting to represent PCSD are encouraged to report it directly to the relevant platform.

PCSD Takes Action Against Online Fraudsters

PCSD said it is tracking all suspicious activity and will pursue criminal charges against those running the scams. The department is working with social media platforms to identify and remove the fraudulent accounts.

Law enforcement officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and to verify the legitimacy of any account before engaging with content related to the case. All official updates on the Nancy Guthrie investigation will be communicated through verified PCSD channels only.