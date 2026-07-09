US President Donald Trump incorrectly claimed that the 'Islamic Republic of Japan' had fired 111 missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln, insisting that every single projectile had been successfully shot down.

In what appeared to be a direct mix-up between Tokyo and Tehran, the commander-in-chief was seemingly attempting to recall an earlier maritime clash involving an Iranian assault on a US vessel.

Trump's Remark Stuns NATO Briefing

Addressing the situation, the POTUS stated: 'We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan. They shot our aircraft carrier (USS Abraham Lincoln) over one hour and every one of them was knocked down.'

Trump: "We had 11 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan" pic.twitter.com/FUOFLVZiKh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 8, 2026

Following the end of the Second World War, Tokyo forged an enduring alliance with Washington, operating as a constitutional monarchy where Muslims make up only a small minority of the population. The two nations have not engaged in military conflict for almost a century.

Growing Tensions With Iran

The verbal blunder came during a period of escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, triggered by the collapse of a ceasefire and subsequent American airstrikes targeting Iranian strongholds.

Vowing an aggressive response to the ongoing crisis, the American leader used derogatory terms to describe Tehran's officials while floating the possibility of seizing Kharg Island and cutting off access to regional harbours.

Just a reminder that even Assad and Putin have not bragged as openly about committing war crimes as Trump has and continues to do.



Desalination plants?? https://t.co/4fYb7xo9ub — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 9, 2026

Warning of potential further military intervention, the US President indicated that the Pentagon could launch additional strikes in response to the latest cross-border skirmishes.

Elaborating on the scale of any potential operation, he remarked: 'We're not attacking at the highest level. The highest level are the bridges... their electric plants, where they make their electricity. If we have to, we'll take them out. I don't want to do that, but if we have to, we'll take them out.'

Social Media Reacts

Social media platforms quickly erupted after footage of the remark spread across X, prompting one astonished observer to ask: 'Did he actually say that?'

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'Is this what cognitive decline looks like,' another individual questioned.

Reflecting on the political irony of the moment, a third commentator wrote: 'Turns out verbal gaffes aren't partisan after all. The man who made political capital out of every Biden stumble just handed critics a clip they'll be talking about for a long time.'

Expressing frustration, a fourth person pleaded: 'Someone please do something about him. We would be extremely grateful. Thank you, from the rest of the world.'

Meanwhile, another user voiced a darker concern, writing: 'He's gonna bomb Japan now, isn't he?'

Trump Declares Truce Over

The American President formally announced the total breakdown of the diplomatic truce after the Pentagon confirmed fresh retaliatory raids against Iranian targets following attacks on merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

When journalists in Turkey pressed him on Wednesday over whether the bilateral memorandum of understanding was officially defunct, Trump replied: 'It's a very interesting question. To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore.'

What the Gaffe Could Mean

Although the remark was widely viewed as an obvious verbal slip rather than an official policy statement, it quickly became one of the defining moments of Trump's NATO appearance, fuelling renewed scrutiny of his public remarks as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate.