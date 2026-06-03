Israel's bombing of Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon has sparked outrage after the 900-year-old fortress, one of the region's most recognisable medieval landmarks, was heavily damaged during Israeli military operations targeting Hezbollah in late May 2026.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military confirmed it had captured the site, known locally as Qalaat al-Shaqif, amid an expanded offensive in southern Lebanon, according to statements reported by regional officials and international news agencies.

The bombing came after days of intensified fighting across southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces pushed deeper into territory near Nabatieh while continuing air and ground operations against Hezbollah positions.

Beaufort Castle, perched high above the Litani River, became the recent target in the latest phase of the conflict.

Israel's Capture of Beaufort Castle

For starters, Beaufort Castle is not just another ruin in a conflict zone. It is a 12th-century Crusader fortress, built nearly 900 years ago on a steep hill roughly 700 metres above sea level. Its location alone explains much of its long military history. Whoever held it could watch over wide stretches of southern Lebanon, the Litani River valley and routes moving toward northern Israel.

The castle has shifted hands repeatedly over centuries, from Crusader control to regional powers, and later into Ottoman hands. In modern history, it has also been tied to armed groups in Lebanon and was previously occupied by Israeli forces following their 1982 invasion, before Israel withdrew in 2000.

Social media was quick to criticise the country, saying not even the 'Nazis' bombed 'historical sites like the palace of Versailles.'

Congratulations to Israel for outdoing the Nazis, who didn't even bomb historical sites like the palace of Versailles https://t.co/mzYX5HrdS9 — Pistachio 🇮🇷 🇵🇸 (@HarleyShah) June 2, 2026

Local Lebanese officials, including the mayor of Arnoun in the Nabatieh area, have said the castle was hit by Israeli airstrikes and shelling during the fighting, and that this caused 'significant damage.' However, they also stress that there is no full on-site assessment yet, because the area is still not safely accessible.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz defended the operations, saying the site had only been retaken during the current operations. He also stated that Israeli soldiers had captured Beaufort again and would maintain a presence there as part of what he described as a security zone in Lebanon.

Lebanon has accused Israel of repeatedly violating a fragile ceasefire arrangement, while Israel maintains that its operations are focused on dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure in the south.

The Strategic Value of High Ground

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What makes Beaufort Castle more than a symbolic site is its geography. Military analysts and field reporters have long noted that its elevated position provides sweeping visibility over southern Lebanon, including areas near Nabatieh, one of the region's largest cities, as well as distant views toward northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.

Al Jazeera correspondent Obaida Hitto, reporting from southern Lebanon, said control of the ridge gives Israeli forces a significant tactical advantage. The terrain allows observation across multiple valleys and settlements, making it easier to track movement across both civilian and military routes.

Israeli officials have said the operation is aimed at weakening Hezbollah's operational reach near the border. The castle's capture, they argue, fits into their strategy of securing elevated positions that could be used for surveillance and defence.

Yet the military value of the site sits uneasily alongside its cultural weight. Built by Crusaders and named Beaufort, meaning 'beautiful fortress' in Old French, the structure has stood for centuries as part of Lebanon's layered history of conquest and survival.

Casualties Mount in Lebanon

The takeover of Beaufort Castle happened during ongoing fighting in southern Lebanon. Lebanese health officials say more than 3,400 people have been killed and over 10,000 injured since March 2026, although these figures cannot be independently confirmed in detail.

Israeli forces have been moving through villages near Nabatieh, with continued air strikes and ground clashes reported in the area. On Sunday alone, local reports said there were dozens of strikes across southern Lebanon, with casualties reported on both sides.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to expand its operations further, suggesting the fighting may continue. People in several southern villages have also been told to leave their homes ahead of possible strikes, as the situation changes quickly on the ground.