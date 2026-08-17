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Sophie Cunningham just turned 30 but WNBA fans have found it surprisingly difficult to wish her a happy birthday on Reddit. From the looks of it, the Indiana Fever star's name and initials have been banned.

The r/wnba subreddit recently filtered posts containing terms including 'Sophie', 'Cunningham', 'sc', 'scunningham', 'soph' and 'sophiacunningham'. The move triggered a backlash among users.

Screenshots shared online also show a moderator warning one user that they could be banned for continuing to question the policy. The moderator wrote: 'We filter content based on Sophi because it tend to bring out trolls and people that aren't fans of the W.'

'We have chosen to filter content. If you want to post freely about Sophie you can go to different sub.'

'You aren't even a contributor to this sub, so I suggest you go back to the other WNBA subs. This is our decision. If you keep messaging about this you will be banned.'

The wording appears to come from subreddit moderators. It should not be confused with an official WNBA league ban.

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Why Cunningham Became a Flashpoint

The controversy follows Cunningham's outspoken comments on transgender participation in women's sport. In July, she told ESPN that she wanted to 'protect young girls' in sport. She also said women should not have to compete against 'biological men'.

Cunningham later defended her position. She said she had received accusations of being anti-transgender, but insisted that was not her intention.

'I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I'm like, 'I never once said that,'' she said. 'I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest.'

Her comments made her a polarising figure. Supporters rallied outside several Fever games. Critics accused her of promoting harmful views about transgender women. Cunningham has said the protests and backlash have not distracted her from basketball.

The debate has also spread beyond Cunningham. WNBA players and coaches have publicly expressed differing views on transgender inclusion. The WNBPA says it champions players regardless of gender identity or expression.

WNBA Rejects 'Bad-Faith' Transgender Debate

The WNBA has since sought to distance itself from the escalating online conflict. They recently convened an anti-hate task force involving team presidents and general managers. It said there were no immediate eligibility issues involving transgender players.

The league also condemned what it called 'bad-faith' attempts to marginalise people. No transgender woman has played in the WNBA to date.

Meanwhile, the Reddit controversy appears to have evolved. Posts circulating on Monday claimed moderators were clarifying that basketball-related Cunningham content remains permitted. Political and culture-war posts, however, can still be removed.

Cunningham remains under contract with Indiana for the 2026 season. She returned after an MCL injury ended her 2025 campaign. She averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 30 games last season.

For now, her birthday has become another chapter in a much larger WNBA argument. The transgender eligibility debate shows little sign of disappearing.

Former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White have even claimed they intend to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft as part of their protest. The league has rejected such attempts to turn the issue into a political spectacle.