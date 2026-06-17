A suspected plot to target a White House event with drones and other coordinated assets has been thwarted, with five people now in custody. Newly unsealed court documents reveal that federal investigators believe the group intended to strike a gathering of high-profile guests on the South Lawn before authorities intervened.

The allegations have raised fresh concerns about the security risks posed by rapidly evolving technologies.

Drones Built to Unleash South Lawn Chaos

Federal agents intercepted a conspiracy targeting the Ultimate Fighting Championship gathering held at the White House over the weekend, with newly unsealed legal documents from Tuesday revealing that the plotters discussed detonating bomb-rigged drones above the venue before firing upon fleeing crowds.

The FBI said that it disrupted an attempt to attack Sunday's UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, with court records detailing an alleged plot to target President Trump, senior government officials and wealthy attendees. At least five people have been charged.… pic.twitter.com/6uDuj5qozh — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) June 16, 2026

Multi-state arrests saw five individuals taken into custody on several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder. According to legal filings, detectives seized firearms and ammunition alongside secure messages linking 19 suspects who had been sharing local maps and photographs whilst discussing how to escape the scene after the assault.

Inquiries remain active as police confirm that certain suspects expressed extreme conspiracy beliefs and anti-Jewish sentiments, prompting their own relatives to raise concerns about their behaviour in the lead-up to the arrests.

A Growing Climate of Political Violence

A wave of politically motivated violence and foiled attacks has unnerved the nation in recent years. In April, an individual allegedly carrying firearms and blades breached a security perimeter at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, has since entered a not guilty plea to charges of attempting to assassinate the president.

Read more Trump's $60M 'UFC Freedom 250' White House Fight Night Races Against Federal Court Order Trump's $60M 'UFC Freedom 250' White House Fight Night Races Against Federal Court Order

This hostile climate extends to Capitol Hill, where politicians are facing an unprecedented surge in threats. Last year alone, the U.S. Capitol Police tracked close to 15,000 'concerning statements, behaviors, and communications' directed at lawmakers, their loved ones, congressional staff or the complex itself. That marks a significant increase from the previous year, when officers investigated more than 9,000 potential threats.

Federal Agents Stop Terror Plot Cold

When asked about the intercepted conspiracy while attending the Group of Seven summit in France, President Donald Trump remarked that he had not been briefed on the matter. He further commented that the only action he witnessed was inside the cage, noting: 'The attack that I watched was the fighters.'

President Trump on thwarted attack at White House during UFC fight: "I haven't heard about it." pic.twitter.com/g0jqlzSjpX — CSPAN (@cspan) June 16, 2026

Police first became aware of the threat on Wednesday, just four days before the mixed martial arts event was due to take place on the White House South Lawn. Sharing the update on X on Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel explained that several suspects were arrested before they could act, writing: 'And thanks to the rapid action of the FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold.'

On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of… pic.twitter.com/PbWkIk1Lr5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 16, 2026

Secret Service Director Sean Curran took to X to highlight how his team joined forces with the FBI on the case. He said agents, technical teams and support staff worked around the clock in the days leading up to the weekend to identify the suspects, writing: 'In the days leading up to this weekend, our special agents, mission support personnel, and technical security teams worked around the clock to identify those responsible and hold them accountable.'

Protective intelligence cases are on the rise, and our teams work tirelessly behind the scenes to investigate threats, identify those responsible, and ensure accountability. Statement from Director Curran on the events of this past weekend: pic.twitter.com/Oca3QVLg9o — U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) June 16, 2026

He added that bringing the alleged plotters before a judge was just as important as protecting the venue, noting: 'Equally important to our protective mission is ensuring accountability through the justice system.'

Curran also said the Secret Service would keep its official remarks about the plot's specifics within the courtroom, stating that its 'formal comments' would be made through court filings.

Bunkers, Weapons and Coded Target Lists

One of those arrested was 19-year-old Tycen Proper, who was detained in Ohio with weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Court papers reveal that his own mother had tipped off local police after becoming concerned about his 'recent conduct', which included buying guns and communicating with 'random' people online. Proper remains in custody.

🚨 🇺🇸 FBI Foils Signal chats MAJOR TERRORIST PLOT Targeting Trump’s White House UFC Freedom 250 Event.



Bryan Omar Roa, Michael Alan Thomas, and Tycen Proper from Southern California Riverside County, were arrested for planning a mass drone attack on the UFC Freedom 250 event.… pic.twitter.com/ed8tMSTzKc — Steven J. Latham (@StevenJLatham1) June 16, 2026

Federal agents also arrested 32-year-old Daniel Eskridge in Missouri, charging him with conspiracy to commit murder after raiding his home over the weekend. Text messages reviewed by the FBI show that Eskridge allegedly told other group members he was preparing his garage to serve as a 'safe house' and was even digging a 'bunker' beneath the floor of his shed.

Trump and Musk Named on Coded Hit List

Prosecutors also accused another suspect, Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, of circulating a screenshot that outlined a hit list of potential targets. According to the FBI, the coded list featured '1', which agents believe is 'likely identifiable with President Trump', and '2', which they say is 'likely referring to Vice President JD Vance'.

The document also included 'N', believed to be 'referring to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu', alongside 'Musk', an explicit reference to Elon Musk.

Police also arrested two California men, Bryan Omar Roa and Michael Alan Thomas, on Saturday. Both face conspiracy-to-murder charges after officers raided their homes and uncovered evidence allegedly linking them to the plot.