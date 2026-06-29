The best friend of a Texas mum allegedly murdered by three women says she is haunted by one unanswered phone call. Christina Salinas said she hopes the entire ordeal had been 'all a dream' after learning her best friend, Caroline 'Caro' Peña, tried to reach her just minutes before the fatal attack.

Peña, a 32-year-old mother of five, reportedly called her longtime friend shortly before she was attacked in Del Rio, Texas. Salinas has since revealed she missed the call and now lives with the painful uncertainty of whether answering might have allowed her to help, even though there is no indication the tragedy could have been prevented.

'I Would Have Been There With Her'

Speaking about her friend's final moments, Salinas said she believes she would have gone to Peña's aid had she answered the phone.

'I feel like I would've answered that call. Honestly, I would have been there with her. It wouldn't have gotten like that,' she told KHOU.

She also recalled seeing Peña alive at the hospital, saying her friend managed to kiss her before being airlifted to San Antonio, where she later died from her injuries.

In another emotional message shared after the killing, Salinas wrote: 'I wish it was all a dream.' She described struggling to come to terms with the loss of someone she had spoken to almost every day, adding that no amount of justice could bring her friend back.

Why the Missed Call Has Resonated

While investigators continue building their case, it is the unanswered phone call and not just the violence of the alleged attack that has captured public attention.

Mental health professionals say loved ones affected by sudden or violent deaths frequently experience survivor's guilt, replaying ordinary moments such as missed calls or unanswered messages in an effort to make sense of an unimaginable loss. Those feelings are a common part of grief, but they do not necessarily mean the outcome could have been changed.

Murder Investigation Continues

Authorities have charged sisters Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, and Amaya 'Cookie' Diaz, 19, along with 21-year-old Kyandra Renee Faz, with murder in connection with Peña's death. Investigators have not publicly disclosed a motive, and the case remains ongoing.

The investigation has attracted attention after footage circulated online showing the suspects smiling and laughing as they were taken into custody, sparking outrage across social media. While the videos have fuelled public debate, authorities have urged people to allow the judicial process to determine the facts presented in court.

A Family Still Searching For Answers

As prosecutors prepare to move forward with the case, Peña's loved ones say their focus remains on remembering the woman behind the headlines. She was a devoted mother whose death has devastated those closest to her.

Authorities are expected to continue gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and preparing the case for trial in the coming months. Any further information on motive, additional charges or court dates is likely to emerge through official filings and hearings as the judicial process moves ahead.