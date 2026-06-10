Hadi Alodid has been named as the primary suspect in a serious Belfast knife attack that was followed by a series of arson attacks on migrant homes across the city. The 30-year-old Sudanese national was arrested after an incident on Kinnaird Avenue left a local man with life-changing injuries.

Immediately after the stabbing, rising tensions saw several Northern Ireland neighbourhoods hit by disorder as masked groups targeted residents based on their race. Authorities are now managing a complex attempted murder investigation alongside significant street unrest.

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How A Violent Confrontation Left Stephen Ogilvie With Life-Altering Injuries

Police officers responded to Kinnaird Avenue at approximately 22:30 BST on Monday night after receiving reports of an armed altercation. Upon arrival, they discovered a man wielding a kitchen knife and sitting on top of the victim.

The injured man, identified as Stephen Ogilvie, suffered serious wounds to his neck and back. He lost his left eye in the attack and sustained significant damage to his right eye, according to details shared at Belfast Magistrates' Court.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that swift intervention by local bystanders was crucial. Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson described the public's actions as 'heroic,' noting that they ultimately saved the life of the victim.

From Sudan To Belfast: The Refugee Background Of Hadi Alodid

Prior to his arrest, Alodid resided in Duncairn Avenue in north Belfast. Chief Constable Jon Boutcher confirmed that the suspect initially travelled from Sudan to Paris before flying directly to Dublin.

From there, he journeyed by bus to Belfast, arriving on 10 February 2023, which is the date he officially claimed asylum. The Home Office subsequently granted Alodid refugee status later that same year, providing him with leave to remain in the UK until 2028.

While a government spokesperson stated that the individual claimed to have entered the country via the Common Travel Area, background checks showed he had no prior history with law enforcement. Senior officials confirmed there was no trace of the suspect on any national security databases, and he was unknown to police prior to the attack.

Why The Suspect Was Denied Bail Following Hospital Threats

Alodid now faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a bladed article in a public place and making threats to kill an NHS worker. During his initial court appearance, the defendant required an Arabic interpreter and chose to refuse legal representation.

A police detective alleged in court that Alodid made a statement while receiving medical care for a hand injury. He reportedly told hospital staff, 'I killed someone, I don't know if they're dead.' Judge Steven Keown refused bail due to the risk of flight and public disorder, remanding him into custody until 8 July.

🇬🇧 A single knife attack in Belfast cost a man his left eye and set off a night of city-wide violence and unrest.



Hadi Alodid, 30, has been charged with attempted murder.



PM Starmer addressed the resulting unrest in Belfast at PMQs, calling the disorder "completely… https://t.co/9pDVq3bmgT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 10, 2026

How Suspected Race-Based Violence Prompted 256 Fire Service Calls

The initial stabbing was followed by rioting across parts of Belfast and surrounding areas such as Newtownabbey. Crowds of masked individuals threw projectiles at police, leading officers to deploy water cannons to disperse the groups.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service reported a very demanding Tuesday evening, managing 256 calls and attending 62 incidents.

Multiple homes and vehicles were set alight, displacing residents from their properties. Community figures directly linked the arson to racial hostility. Pastor Jack McKee noted that members of his congregation had their windows smashed and homes burned, stating they were targeted 'just because they're black.'

🇬🇧 PM Starmer & MP Badenoch both calling the Belfast riots 'deeply, deeply disturbing'.



A Sudanese asylum seeker allegedly slashing a local man’s face, neck and back, nearly beheading him and costing him an eye.



Politicians are not understanding the British people.



Enough is… https://t.co/1SHyw4Vrto — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 10, 2026

What Political Leaders Are Doing To Address The Belfast Unrest

Government officials across the political spectrum have condemned the street riots. First Minister Michelle O'Neill labelled the incidents as 'outright thuggery,' while Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer declared the violence 'totally unjustified.'

Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long accused perpetrators of using the community's shock over the stabbing to justify further unrest. She stressed that hate cannot be allowed to dictate the public response.

As the city begins recovering from the physical damage, a heavy police presence remains active. Law enforcement officials continue to appeal for community calm while preparing for Alodid's next court appearance later this summer.