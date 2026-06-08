A violent knife attack inside Penn Station on Sunday evening has reignited concerns about commuter safety in New York City. Six people were slashed by an unhoused, emotionally disturbed man, the night before the Secret Service is set to lock down Madison Square Garden directly above the transit hub for President Donald Trump's attendance at NBA Finals Game 3.

The incident highlights a stark contrast: while thousands of daily commuters navigate Penn Station with limited protection, the arena directly overhead will soon be fortified with one of the largest security operation in history.

Six Victims Slashed in Random Knife Rampage

The attack unfolded just after 7 p.m. on the New Jersey Transit concourse near West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) confirmed. The suspect attacked several commuters with a knife in what officials called a random act of violence before Amtrak police tackled him to the ground.

Victims ranged in age from 16 to 65. The FDNY reported one person suffered serious injuries, two sustained moderate injuries, and three had minor injuries. Five were transported to Bellevue Hospital while a sixth was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. All are expected to survive.

A senior law enforcement official said the suspect is believed to have mental health issues with no preliminary signs of a terrorism connection.

Witness Subul Sadaq, 25, from New Jersey, was sitting with her father on the steps at 33rd Street when the chaos erupted. 'The food truck guy had a towel around his ear and he was bleeding,' she told amNewYork. 'It's really scary. I don't feel safe.'

Secret Service Lockdown Set for Monday's Game 3

Less than 24 hours later, Madison Square Garden will undergo one of the largest security operations in its history. Trump is set to become the first sitting US president to attend an NBA Finals game when the New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

The Knicks and Secret Service announced a strict no-bag policy and Transportation Security Administration-style screening for all ticket holders. Fans have been urged to arrive at least two hours before tipoff. The security footprint will include hundreds of Secret Service officers, thousands of New York Police Department (NYPD) personnel, anti-scale fencing, vehicle barriers, and detection technology.

Hard closures are expected along 7th and 8th Avenue. Only ticketed fans will be allowed within the secured perimeter.

The NYPD confirmed that the Plaza33 outdoor watch party for Game 3 was cancelled in coordination with the Secret Service. 'This was done fully in coordination with the Secret Service because of the presidential visit,' the department said.

Officials Condemn the Violence

Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised Amtrak police for their 'swift response' and said his heart was 'with everyone who was injured, their loved ones, and all those shaken by this unacceptable violence.'

Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the attack as 'an act of horrific violence' and said New Yorkers 'deserve to feel safe wherever they go.'

City Comptroller Mark Levine raised pointed questions about the city's mental health infrastructure. 'Many important questions to answer about whether the suspect had fallen through the cracks of our porous mental health safety net,' he wrote on social media.

Two Tiers of Safety at the Same Address

The contrast is difficult to ignore. On a regular Sunday evening, commuters passing through the busiest transit hub in the Western Hemisphere had no protection from a man with a knife. On Monday, the arena sitting directly on top of Penn Station will be fortified by Secret Service agents, drones, and TSA-style screening.

Madison Square Garden and Penn Station share the same footprint at 33rd and 7th. The question Sunday's attack raises for millions of daily commuters is simple. Why does it take a presidential visit to make the nation's busiest train station safe?