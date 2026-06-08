British-Nigerian singer and songwriter Talay Riley died aged 35 after he was stabbed in East London on Friday morning, police have confirmed.

According to reports, officers were called to Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown at around 9:00 a.m. on 5 June, where Riley was found with stab wounds in the garden of a property. Despite efforts by emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene following the fatal stabbing incident.

As tributes poured in from across the music industry, Riley's younger brother, producer Scribz Riley, revealed the final conversation they shared just hours before the fatal attack.

Talay Riley's Brother Shares Final Conversation

The most personal tribute came from Riley's younger brother, Grammy-winning producer Scribz Riley, who said the pair had spoken about the future shortly before Talay went to sleep.

In an emotional Instagram post, Scribz, whose real name is Michael Orabiyi Riley, said he never imagined their conversation would be the last. 'My heart is shattered,' he wrote. 'This doesn't feel real. It feels like a bad dream.'

He recalled how they had discussed staying positive and the plans they still hoped to achieve together.

'Just before he went to sleep we spoke about the future, staying positive and about everything we still had left to do. I never imagined that would be our last conversation.'

Scribz described his brother as far more than a successful musician, calling him 'a friend to many, a mentor, an inspiration, and a light in so many people's lives.'

East London Stabbing Investigation Continues

The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation after the attack in Silvertown.

Read more Who Is HavinMotion and Is the DMV Rapper Really Dead? Viral Rumours Spark Wave of Tributes with Zero Official Word Who Is HavinMotion and Is the DMV Rapper Really Dead? Viral Rumours Spark Wave of Tributes with Zero Official Word

A second man in his 20s was also found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Three people were initially arrested on suspicion of murder, including two men aged 24 and 27 and a 25-year-old woman.

Police later confirmed that the younger man and the woman had been released with no further action. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old man was released on bail while enquiries continue.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are appealing for witnesses, CCTV footage and information from anyone who was in the area at the time.

No motive has been publicly disclosed.

Talay Riley's Music Career And Legacy

Born Mark Olabanji A. Olayinka Orabiyi in London, Riley became one of the UK's most respected songwriters after signing a publishing deal at just 18 years old. He first gained mainstream attention through his work with Chipmunk, co-writing the chart-topping hit Oopsy Daisy and featuring on Look For Me.

While he released music as a solo artist, Riley became best known for his work behind the scenes, helping shape modern R&B and pop music over the past 15 years. His songwriting credits included artists such as Khalid, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Usher, Britney Spears, Chris Brown, Kehlani and Craig David.

Friends and collaborators frequently praised both his talent and generosity, with many describing him as a mentor to younger artists entering the industry.

Family And Music Stars Pay Tribute

Riley's family remembered him as a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend whose warmth extended far beyond music.

'For those that knew and loved him personally, it is his humour, generous spirit and unmistakable presence that will be missed the most,' the family said in a statement.

Tributes also arrived from across the music world.

Stormzy responded to Scribz Riley's post with a simple message of support, 'I'm sorry bro.'

Craig David, who worked with Riley on his 2018 album The Time Is Now, wrote, 'Sending so much love to you and the family. His beautiful energy will continue to be felt.'

As detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, many in the industry have focused on the legacy Riley leaves behind.