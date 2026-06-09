The music industry is mourning the loss of Grammy-winning British-Nigerian singer and songwriter Talay Riley, whose work has helped shape modern R&B and pop music, after his tragic passing in East London.

The 35-year-old musician, whose real name was Mark Orabiyi, was found with stab wounds in Silvertown by emergency services on the morning of Friday, 5 June. His death has prompted a murder investigation and an outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians, family, friends and fans.

Talay Riley's Tragic Death

Metropolitan Police responded to the scene at approximately 9:00 a.m. on 5 June, following reports of a knife attack in Pankhurst Avenue, Silvertown. Paramedics discovered Orabiyi suffering from severe stab wounds in the garden of a residential property on nearby Rayleigh Road, where he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

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A second victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command arrested three individuals on suspicion of murder shortly after the incident.

However, a 27-year-old man has since been released on bail pending further enquiries, while a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were released with no further action taken following police questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke described the incident as tragic, adding that the investigation continues at pace as they appeal for witnesses and security footage. They have also not publicly disclosed the potential motive for the incident.

Family and Music Icons Pay Tribute

Following the announcement of his death, an outpouring of grief has emerged from family members and high-profile industry peers. In an emotional social media post, his brother and fellow record producer, Michael Orabiyi, who works under the moniker Scribz Riley, stated that his heart was shattered by the loss of his sibling.

'Just before he went to sleep we spoke about the future, staying positive and about everything we still had left to do,' his brother wrote. 'He loved deeply, gave freely, and touched countless people through his talent, kindness, and spirit.'

In a separate statement, the family remembered him as a beloved son, brother, and uncle who brought love, light, and joy to everyone who knew him, saying they would always cherish his 'beautiful spirit and remarkable talent.'

Meanwhile, prominent figures across the British and international music scenes quickly joined the tributes. As reported by The Guardian, rapper Stormzy publicly sent his condolences, writing, 'I'm sorry bro,' while R&B veteran Craig David shared that Orabiyi's beautiful energy would continue to be felt from the other side. Singer Rochelle Humes also praised his character, stating she would always remember how kind he was to everyone and his friendly smile.

A Lasting Musical Legacy Behind the Scenes

Though Orabiyi initially built a presence as a solo artist, touring with major acts like Usher, his most profound legacy remains in his extensive behind-the-scenes contribution to modern R&B and pop music.

After signing his first major publishing deal at the age of 18, he rose to mainstream prominence by co-writing and featuring on the UK grime artist Chip's 2009 hit single 'Look For Me', which reached number seven on the UK charts, before writing Chip's number one single 'Oopsy Daisy'.

Over a career spanning nearly two decades, Orabiyi grew into one of the UK's most respected international collaborators. He secured a Grammy Award for his writing contributions to the track 'Lights On' from American artist H.E.R.'s self-titled album, which won Best R&B Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

His extensive songwriting catalogue includes global hits such as Khalid's 'Young Dumb & Broke', Dua Lipa's 'Last Dance', and tracks for Britney Spears, Jessie J, and the modern British girl group Flo.