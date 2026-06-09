A serious stabbing in North Belfast has left a man in hospital and triggered fresh concern about knife violence, coming just days after the death of British-Nigerian musician Talay Riley in London.

According to reports, police were called to Kinnaird Avenue on the evening of Monday, where a man was found with multiple stab wounds following a violent street attack.

The victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition, while a suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in custody. The incident is under active investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Brutal Street Stabbing in Residential Belfast area

According to reports, PSNI officers responded to Kinnaird Avenue after receiving reports of a serious assault. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds to the neck and head, described by medics as serious but not life-threatening.

🚨NEW: Police in north Belfast were called in attendance at Kinnaird Avenue following the report of a "stabbing incident" shortly after 10.30pm on Monday 8th June.



A man has been arrested in relation to the incident and is in police custody while a second man has been taken to... pic.twitter.com/CzYLXF2LH5 — Outpost Media (@OutpostMediaUK) June 9, 2026

Bystander footage circulating online shows a man straddling the victim in the middle of the road while repeatedly attacking him with a knife. Witnesses can be heard shouting in panic, including cries that the attacker was 'trying to cut his head off.'

The video has since fuelled widespread shock and debate online.

Three local men intervened during the attack, with one reportedly using a hurley stick to restrain the suspect before police arrived. Officers later recovered a small blade at the scene, described in some reports as a Stanley-type knife.

Victim Hospitalised, Suspect in Custody

The victim, a man whose identity has not yet been released, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. Although police have confirmed his condition is serious, it is not believed to be life-threatening in the latest update.

Meanwhile, a male suspect was arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning. No charges have been announced at this stage.

Investigators have appealed for CCTV, dash-cam footage, and witness accounts from anyone in the Kinnaird Avenue area at the time.

Community Reaction and Political Concern

The stabbing has sparked shock among local residents, many of whom described the violence as 'disturbing' in a quiet residential area.

Political representatives from across Northern Ireland have condemned the attack and urged stronger action on knife-related crime and public safety. DUP councillor Jordan Doran said there could be 'no tolerance for such brutality,' while Sinn Féin representatives also raised concerns about rising fears in local communities.

Police say they are considering the circumstances and are not commenting on speculation circulating online.

The incident has received considerable attention on social media, where users have widely shared and discussed graphic footage.

Incident Adds to Wider UK Knife Crime Concerns

The North Belfast stabbing comes just days after the death of Talay Riley in London, which has already intensified public discussion about knife violence across the UK.

While the two cases are not linked, their timing has contributed to renewed anxiety about street-level violence and safety in residential communities.

According to the latest PSNI figures, knife-related offences in Northern Ireland remain relatively low compared to previous peaks, but serious incidents continue to drive public concern.

Police say the investigation into the Kinnaird Avenue attack is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as enquiries continue.