The slogan 'Take Our Country Back' has spread rapidly across social media platforms following the knife attack that left a North Belfast man with life-changing injuries and triggered several nights of anti-immigration protests and disorder across Northern Ireland.

The phrase has appeared in thousands of posts on social media since the 8 June attack on Kinnaird Avenue, where 44-year-old Stephen Ogilvie was allegedly stabbed and slashed by 30-year-old Sudanese national Hadi Alodid.

'Take Our Country Back' Becomes Rallying Cry Online

As footage of the stabbing circulated, social media users began sharing clips alongside the slogan 'Take Our Country Back,' often linking the attack to broader concerns about immigration and asylum policies.

The reaction quickly became polarised.

🚨WOW: In Belfast masked men burn a Glider bus to the ground on Newtownards Road, East Belfast.



The police have been deployed across the city. pic.twitter.com/JBwbwnZj1i — The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) June 9, 2026

Some users used the phrase to call for tougher immigration controls. One post on X read, 'We need to take our country back because the government ain't gonna stop letting them in.' Another user wrote, 'There was no racism until migrants started raping and beheading white people.'

Others backed the protests while rejecting accusations of racism. 'We are just anti-beheading,' one widely shared post stated, while another described the demonstrations as a 'mostly peaceful protest.'

🚨 BREAKING: Sky News exposes absolute horror in Belfast. Racist thugs completely destroyed a family's home, forcing them to flee for their lives.



Locals confirm this violence is driven by pure racism. We must fiercely defend immigration and stand against these extremists! pic.twitter.com/rhcdxFvb8r — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) June 11, 2026

Critics pushed back against both the slogan and the unrest that followed. One user argued, 'You don't have to defend immigration to oppose the heinous act of burning families out of their homes and the stupid act of burning vehicles.'

The exchanges reflected a growing online divide as the attack became intertwined with wider arguments over immigration, crime and community safety.

Attack Footage Triggered National Attention

Read more Who Is Stephen Ogilvie's Rescuer? Belfast Hero Uses Hurling Stick to Stop Knife Attack Who Is Stephen Ogilvie's Rescuer? Belfast Hero Uses Hurling Stick to Stop Knife Attack

The attack occurred shortly after 10.30pm on 8 June in North Belfast. According to police, Ogilvie suffered serious injuries to his face, neck, back and eyes and reportedly lost an eye during the assault.

Video recorded by bystanders appeared to show the suspect repeatedly attacking the victim while witnesses shouted for help. The assault was eventually stopped by members of the public, including west Belfast father Maitiu Mág Tighearnán, who used a hurley stick to help restrain the attacker until police arrived.

Alodid was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article and threats to kill. The case remains before the courts.

As the footage spread online, prominent commentators and activists shared the clips, helping push the story far beyond Northern Ireland and bringing increased attention to calls for demonstrations.

Protests Escalated Into Violence

By the following evening, demonstrations had begun in Belfast and other locations across Northern Ireland. While many participants said they were protesting immigration policies and public safety concerns, several gatherings descended into disorder.

Police reported attacks on officers, road blockades and arson incidents. A Glider bus on Newtownards Road was set alight, along with vehicles and other property, while several homes believed to house migrants or asylum seekers were targeted.

Authorities said families were forced to flee affected areas, and dozens of people were displaced, and some reports by Sky News indicate that many protesters were deliberately targeting immigrants' residences.

Meanwhile, political leaders across Northern Ireland condemned both the original attack and the violence that followed, while the victim's family urged people not to use the incident to fuel further division.

Investigations into both the stabbing and the subsequent disorder remain ongoing.