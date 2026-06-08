A busy evening at one of America's busiest transport hubs descended into chaos after five people were stabbed at New York City's Penn Station, leaving commuters shaken and prompting a swift response from emergency services and law enforcement.

The attack unfolded on Sunday evening near an entrance to the station at West 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Manhattan. Within minutes, police officers, firefighters and paramedics flooded the scene as frightened travellers attempted to make sense of the sudden violence.

Authorities confirmed that a suspect was quickly taken into custody, bringing an immediate end to the threat. Investigators are now working to establish what led to the attack and whether the victims were specifically targeted.

Panic Erupts At One Of America's Busiest Rail Hubs

Penn Station serves as a vital gateway for millions of passengers travelling throughout New York City, Long Island and neighbouring New Jersey. Located directly beneath Madison Square Garden, the station is often packed with commuters, tourists and sports fans.

That normal bustle was interrupted shortly before 7 p.m. when emergency services received reports of multiple people suffering stab wounds near one of the station's entrances.

Witnesses described scenes of confusion as police rushed towards the area and sections of the station were temporarily secured.

According to officials, five people were injured during the attack. One victim suffered serious injuries, while four others sustained moderate to minor wounds.

All five victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. Authorities later confirmed that none of the injuries were considered life-threatening, offering a measure of relief following the alarming incident.

Photographs from the scene showed police activity around station entrances as commuters were diverted away from the affected area while investigators began collecting evidence.

Suspect Arrested As Investigation Begins

Law enforcement officials said the suspect was apprehended shortly after the stabbing and remains in custody.

While authorities have not publicly released further details about the individual, officials indicated that the suspect may be unhoused. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the attack and have not yet disclosed a possible motive.

Amtrak Police, which has jurisdiction within the station, confirmed that officers responded rapidly to reports of the incident.

Officials praised the speed of the emergency response, noting that swift intervention by police and medical teams may have prevented the situation from becoming even more serious.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed concern for those affected, saying his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

'My heart is with everyone who was injured, their loved ones, and all those shaken by this unacceptable violence,' the mayor said, while also thanking first responders for acting quickly.

Security Under Spotlight Ahead Of Major Event

The stabbing comes at a particularly sensitive moment for New York City authorities.

Madison Square Garden, situated directly above Penn Station, is preparing to host a major NBA Finals game, drawing national attention and thousands of visitors to the area. President Donald Trump is also expected to visit the venue, adding another layer of security concerns.

Officials have already announced enhanced safety measures around the arena and surrounding transport networks. Those plans include additional police deployments, increased surveillance monitoring, expanded intelligence-sharing operations and the use of drones to monitor potential threats.

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Despite the violence, officials stressed that rail services remained largely unaffected and that there was no disruption to Amtrak operations.

For many New Yorkers, however, the attack served as a stark reminder of how quickly routine journeys can turn into frightening ordeals. As investigators continue their work, attention now turns to uncovering what triggered the stabbing and ensuring those responsible are brought fully to justice.