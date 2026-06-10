A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after three people were injured in a stabbing at a secondary school in north Manchester on Tuesday morning.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to Co-op Academy Manchester on Plant Hill Road in Blackley following reports that three people had been injured. The victims were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and a 27-year-old male member of staff.

All three were taken to hospital. Police said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and that they remain in a stable condition. A 14-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and remains in custody.

Staff Restrained Suspect Before Officers Arrived

Police said school staff intervened before officers reached the scene and detained the suspect, preventing any further injuries.

Chief Inspector Jon Shilvock said the situation was brought under control quickly and that there was no wider threat to the school community.

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'We understand that this incident will have caused concern to pupils, staff and the wider school community,' he said.

Police confirmed they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the attack and said officers would maintain a visible presence in the area while enquiries continue.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said initial information suggested those involved were members of the school community rather than an external intruder. He also praised the response of staff and emergency services in bringing the situation under control.

School Lockdown As Emergency Services Responded

The stabbing occurred shortly after the start of the school day, prompting the academy to enter lockdown while emergency services attended. Headteacher Phill Quirk later informed parents that the situation had been contained and that the school would close for the remainder of the day.

Co-op Academies Trust said staff acted quickly to secure the site and support pupils. The trust also said there had been no prior reason to search the pupil involved before the start of lessons.

Manchester Triple School Stabbing.



Police have arrested a 14-year-old after three people were stabbed at a school in North Manchester.



Emergency services were called to Co-op Academy on Plant Hill Road in Blackley this morning as the school went into lockdown.



Greater… pic.twitter.com/Kw9uHsZjpY — Lozzy B 🇦🇺𝕏 (@TruthFairy131) June 9, 2026

Parents gathered outside the school as pupils were released later in the morning, with many waiting for updates as police vehicles and ambulances remained at the scene. Local reports described a significant emergency response around the academy while officers established a cordon and began gathering evidence.

In a message sent to parents, the school said the situation had been contained and that all pupils were safe. Staff contacted families throughout the morning as arrangements were made for students to leave the site following the lockdown.

Investigation Continues At Manchester Academy

Crime scene investigators remained at the school throughout Tuesday as officers worked to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack.

Police have urged the public not to speculate while enquiries continue. Detectives are examining witness accounts and reviewing evidence gathered from the scene.

Support is being offered to pupils, staff and families affected by the incident. Officers said they will continue providing reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days.

While the investigation remains in its early stages, authorities have stressed that there is no indication of any wider risk to the public. The focus now is on establishing exactly what happened and supporting those affected by the stabbing.