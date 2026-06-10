The Belfast Islamic Centre has cancelled communal evening prayers after police warned that the next 24 hours could be critical following a stabbing in north Belfast that was followed by disorder in parts of the city.

The decision was taken after discussions with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), which has increased its presence across Belfast after violence broke out in the aftermath of Monday night's attack. Police responded to incidents involving damage to property and vehicles set alight in several areas, prompting community leaders to urge residents to remain calm and avoid sharing rumours online.

The move comes after a man in his 40s was seriously injured during a stabbing outside a block of flats in the Kinnaird Avenue area of north Belfast. A 30-year-old man has since been charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article in a public place and making threats to kill.

Read more After Talay Riley Death, Another Stabbing in North Belfast Sparks Panic Over Rising Violence After Talay Riley Death, Another Stabbing in North Belfast Sparks Panic Over Rising Violence

Belfast Islamic Centre Suspends Evening Prayers

The Belfast Islamic Centre said it took the precautionary step after receiving advice from police as concerns grew about further disorder.

Ameer Ibrahim, a project manager at the centre speaking in a personal capacity, said officers had indicated that the next 24 hours would be particularly important for maintaining public order.

'We are telling our congregation to go home, don't go out, look after your children, don't share rumours and do listen to the authorities,' he said.

The centre described the cancellation as a temporary measure intended to prioritise the safety of worshippers and staff. Police have urged people not to be influenced by speculation or inflammatory content circulating on social media.

In Belfast, the rioters are vandalising houses marked to be of Non-White immigrants. pic.twitter.com/nF5ZyEumdu — DOZA🧐 (@lil_doza) June 9, 2026

BREAKING: Protesters in Belfast are going house to house looking for migrants and evicting them. pic.twitter.com/2Dchx5sWHq — World Source News (@Worldsource24) June 9, 2026

Disorder Follows North Belfast Stabbing

The attack took place at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday and was captured in footage later shared online.

Police said the victim remains in hospital in a serious condition with significant injuries to his eyes, face and back. Video from the scene showed members of the public intervening before emergency services arrived.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said the suspect was in the United Kingdom legally. The Home Office later confirmed that the man is a Sudanese national who was granted refugee status in 2023 and currently has leave to remain in the UK until 2028.

Police stressed that the criminal investigation remains ongoing and that no one else is currently being sought in connection with the attack.

🚨 WATCH: A house is set on fire in Belfast after a Sudanese migrant was charged over the attempted beheading of a man pic.twitter.com/6GeZ5qMQoo — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 9, 2026

They set a bus on fire in Belfast. Scum.



Black and brown folk probably sat locked up in their homes petrified to leave!



This is all down to Farage and Yaxley Lennon. pic.twitter.com/mBswzCQhw3 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) June 9, 2026

Following the stabbing, disorder was reported in parts of Belfast, with police responding to incidents involving damage to property and vehicles. Additional officers have since been deployed amid concerns that tensions could escalate further.

Political Leaders Urge Restraint

Political leaders across Northern Ireland appealed for calm as police prepared for potential further demonstrations linked to the incident.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill urged the public not to be influenced by those seeking to inflame divisions online. Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly also called for restraint, acknowledging public concern over the stabbing while urging people not to respond through violence or disorder.

Last night's attack in North Belfast was horrific.



My thoughts are with the injured man and all those who responded at the scene.



I want to recognise the bravery of members of the local community and the PSNI who put their own safety at risk in an effort to stop this vicious… pic.twitter.com/3Yl8foqol9 — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) June 9, 2026

The horrific attack in Belfast last night is sickening.



I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets.



My thoughts are first and foremost with the victim, and I thank the first responders, including members of the public who… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 9, 2026

What happened in Belfast last night is horrific.



The authorities must reveal the identity and status of the attacker immediately.



The public are entitled to the truth. https://t.co/EGorKmx6w9 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 9, 2026

As police continue their investigation, authorities say preventing further disorder remains the immediate priority. Additional officers remain deployed across Belfast, while community and faith leaders have urged residents to avoid speculation and allow the criminal justice process to proceed.