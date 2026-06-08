British-Nigerian singer and songwriter Talay Riley, whose work helped shape modern R&B and pop music, died aged 35 after a fatal stabbing in East London on 5 June.

Around 9:00 a.m., Metropolitan Police were called to Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown, where Riley was found with stab wounds in the garden of a residential property. Despite emergency efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a murder investigation continues, tributes have poured in for the Grammy-winning songwriter whose credits ranged from Chip's chart-topping hits to songs recorded by Dua Lipa, Khalid and H.E.R.

Publishing Deal At Just 18

Born Mark Olabanji A. Olayinka Orabiyi in London in 1990, Riley grew up in East London in a family where music played a central role. Influenced by artists including Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Usher and Beyoncé, he began performing at a young age and quickly established himself in the UK's urban music scene.

His breakthrough came after signing a publishing deal at just 18. Riley first gained mainstream attention through his feature on Chip's 2009 single, 'Look For Me,' before launching a solo career with tracks including 'Humanoid,' 'Make You Mine,' and 'Not Enough.'

While he enjoyed success as a recording artist, it was behind the scenes where Riley built his biggest legacy.

Grammy-Winning Songwriter

Over more than 15 years in the industry, Riley became one of Britain's most respected songwriters and collaborators.

His songwriting credits included Chip's UK No.1 hit 'Oopsy Daisy', Khalid's global smash 'Young Dumb & Broke', Dua Lipa's 'Last Dance', and songs for artists including H.E.R., Chris Brown, Usher, Britney Spears, Kehlani, Craig David, Ella Mai and Nick Jonas.

Riley also worked with electronic artists such as Wilkinson, Tiësto, KSHMR and LuvBug, helping bridge R&B, pop and dance music.

Furthermore, industry colleagues frequently praised his ability to mentor younger artists while remaining one of the most sought-after writers in the business.

Following Riley's death, his younger brother, producer and songwriter Scribz Riley, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram. He revealed the pair had spoken shortly before Talay went to sleep the night before the stabbing.

Scribz described his brother as a mentor, inspiration and 'a light in so many people's lives,' adding that his heart was 'shattered' by the loss.

East London Stabbing Investigation

While the family and the music industry are in mourning, the police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing in Silvertown.

The incident is being widely reported as a 'double stabbing,' with a second man also suffering stab injuries being found at the same scene and being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to reports, three people were initially arrested on suspicion of murder. Two were later released with no further action, while a 27-year-old man was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives have not publicly disclosed a motive and continue to appeal for witnesses, CCTV footage and information from anyone who was in the area.

Knife Crime In London

Talay Riley's death comes despite a recent decline in knife crime across England and Wales.

According to reports, police recorded 49,151 knife-enabled offences in the year ending December 2025, down 10% on the previous year, while knife-related homicides fell by 21%. London still accounts for more than a quarter of all knife offences nationally, and high-profile cases such as Riley's continue to fuel concerns about serious violence in the capital.