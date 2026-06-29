Cape Verde's World Cup campaign has been eclipsed by an off-field police investigation involving captain Ryan Mendes. New Zealand authorities are reportedly investigating the 36-year-old forward over an alleged sexual assault said to have taken place during the national team's visit to Auckland in March, just months before the tournament.

Brazilian outlet Globo first identified Mendes as the player at the centre of the investigation, while reports from local media, including the New Zealand Herald, have corroborated this information, as official confirmation from law enforcement agencies remains restricted due to privacy legislation.

As the Cape Verde squad prepares for a critical Round of 32 clash against Argentina on 4 July, the legal process continues in the background. Mendes, at this stage, remains uncharged and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The Auckland Hotel Incident And Police Response

The investigation centres on an alleged incident that reportedly occurred on 27 March. At the time, the Cape Verde squad was residing at an Auckland hotel while competing in the FIFA Series, a four-team international tournament featuring New Zealand, Chile, Finland, and Cape Verde.

According to Stuff, the complainant is a Brazilian woman who was contracted by New Zealand Football to work as an interpreter and provide operational support to the delegation. She later reported the alleged sexual assault to New Zealand Police, leading to the opening of an investigation on 10 April.

Investigators have reportedly secured hotel security camera footage and are awaiting the results of forensic examinations to determine the next steps. A police spokesperson noted that the force has strict privacy obligations, preventing them from confirming or denying whether a specific individual is the subject of a football captain investigation when asked to do so.

Read more US Reporter Slammed After Saying 'I Don't Want to Know' Anything About Bosnia Ahead of World Cup Clash US Reporter Slammed After Saying 'I Don't Want to Know' Anything About Bosnia Ahead of World Cup Clash

FIFA Stance And Regulatory Misconduct Procedures

Football's governing body has acknowledged it is aware of the allegations but has stopped short of commenting on the substance of the case.

In a statement, FIFA said it takes 'any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously' and has established reporting procedures for anyone involved in football wishing to raise concerns.

A spokesperson added that, 'as a general rule', FIFA's independent judicial bodies do not comment on allegations they 'may or may not have received' or confirm whether investigations are taking place.

'FIFA is in contact with the New Zealand authorities. Please understand that we cannot comment further at this stage,' the organisation said.

Neither Mendes nor the Cape Verde Football Federation had publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication, according to multiple reports.

A Historic Campaign Overshadowed By Legal Trouble

This investigation comes at a delicate time for Cape Verde football. The team finished the World Cup group stage unbeaten, securing a place in the knockout rounds for the first time in their history. The island nation, with a population of just over half a million, has become a standout story of the tournament thanks to disciplined performances against more established rivals.

However, that sporting breakthrough is now accompanied by serious questions away from the pitch. What cannot be ignored is the contrast between the team's rising profile in international football news and the gravity of the claims facing its captain. The squad remains focused on their upcoming match against Argentina, while the legal and police processes continue to unfold behind the scenes.

The team is scheduled to face Argentina in the Round of 32 on 4 July, while the police investigation continues. Mendes remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court, and no charges have been announced by New Zealand authorities.

No charges have been announced by New Zealand authorities, and Mendes continues to feature in the squad's preparations. The ongoing scrutiny highlights the difficulties federations face when high-profile players are caught in the crosshairs of serious legal inquiries during major international events.