Ben Stokes' announcement that he will retire from international cricket after England's third Test against New Zealand marks the end of one of the most remarkable careers in modern cricket. While the retirement itself has dominated headlines, Stokes' journey has been defined by far more than his performances on the pitch.

From leading England to World Cup glory and transforming the Test team's fortunes through the aggressive 'Bazball' era, to overcoming legal battles, mental health struggles, and career-threatening controversies, Stokes has become one of the most fascinating figures in world cricket.

Here is a closer look at the England captain's net worth, family life, love story, and the moments that shaped both his career and public image.

Ben Stokes' Net Worth

Although Ben Stokes has never appeared on Forbes' billionaire or highest-paid athlete rankings, celebrity wealth trackers estimate his net worth at between £10 million and £15 million, earned through England central contracts, county cricket, the Indian Premier League, sponsorships and endorsements.

He has also represented Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiant and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), significantly boosting his earnings beyond international cricket.

Ben Stokes' Love Story, Marriage And Kids

Away from cricket, Stokes has often credited his wife, Clare Ratcliffe, as one of the biggest influences on his life.

A former primary school teacher, Ratcliffe has described herself as a 'cricket widow' because of Stokes' demanding schedule. Despite staying largely out of the spotlight, she has supported him through some of the most difficult periods of his career, including the 2017 Bristol nightclub case and his mental health break in 2021.

Stokes and Ratcliffe first met in 2010, when the all-rounder was beginning to establish himself in professional cricket.

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According to multiple reports, the pair initially connected through Facebook before their friendship gradually developed into a relationship. After dating for several years, Stokes proposed in 2013.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Lleyton, in 2012, followed by daughter Libby in 2014, years before marrying in Somerset on 14 October 2017. Several England teammates, including Joe Root, Stuart Broad, and Jos Buttler, attended the ceremony.

Throughout Stokes' rise from promising cricketer to England captain, Ratcliffe has remained one of his closest confidantes, often supporting him privately while avoiding public attention.

Stokes has often said becoming a father changed his priorities on and off the field.

He has spoken about balancing international cricket with family life, while the death of his father, Ged Stokes, from brain cancer in 2020 profoundly affected both his personal life and career.

His Biggest Controversies

The 2017 Bristol Nightclub Incident

Stokes' most significant off-field controversy came in September 2017 when he was arrested after a fight outside a Bristol nightclub.

He was charged with affray, removed as England's vice-captain, and missed the 2017-18 Ashes tour. In 2018, he was found not guilty, although the England and Wales Cricket Board later fined him after ruling he had brought the game into disrepute.

The 2026 Nightclub Investigation

Stokes again made headlines in June 2026 after attending a London nightclub following England's first Test win over New Zealand.

The ECB suspended Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson for one Test after they breached the team's midnight curfew. However, Reuters later reported that the independent cricket regulator found insufficient evidence to establish any regulatory breach, noting Stokes was not involved in the violent altercation.

He returned to captain England in the third Test.

Mental Health and Personal Challenges

In 2021, Stokes stepped away from cricket to prioritise his mental wellbeing following anxiety, panic attacks and the death of his father.

He later revealed he remained on medication for anxiety and hoped speaking publicly about his experience would encourage more open conversations about mental health in professional sport.

Why Ben Stokes Gave Up Alcohol

During rehabilitation from a hamstring injury in 2025, Stokes revealed he stopped drinking alcohol to maximise his recovery.

Speaking on the Untapped podcast, he admitted his relationship with alcohol had previously been 'all or nothing', but said experience had changed his perspective.

'I've not had a drink since 2 January,' he said. 'It's just getting harder to do everything.'

A Career That Changed English Cricket

Stokes retires as one of England's greatest all-rounders, having scored more than 10,000 international runs and taken more than 300 wickets across all formats.

His unbeaten 84 in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final helped England win the tournament for the first time, while his unforgettable 135 not out at Headingley remains one of the greatest Test innings ever played.

Alongside coach Brendon McCullum, Stokes also introduced the attacking style known as 'Bazball', reshaping England's approach to Test cricket.

His legacy extends beyond statistics. Through extraordinary triumphs, personal setbacks, and remarkable comebacks, Stokes evolved from one of cricket's most controversial figures into one of its most respected leaders, leaving behind a career defined by resilience, leadership, and lasting influence on English cricket.