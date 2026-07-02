South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo resigned on Sunday, hours after President Lee Jae Myung publicly criticised the leadership of the country's football set-up following the national team's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, intensifying scrutiny over the future of South Korean football.

The 57-year-old stepped down after South Korea finished third in their World Cup group with one win from three matches, ending a campaign that fell well below expectations despite a draw many analysts had viewed as favourable. His resignation came shortly after Lee called for accountability within the national football system, saying that putting 'incompetent people' in leadership positions inevitably leads to failure.

President Lee Jae Myung's Remarks

Public frustration over South Korea's group-stage elimination quickly moved beyond results on the field after President Lee criticised the country's football leadership in comments that dominated national headlines.

Reacting to the team's World Cup exit, Lee said he was 'utterly baffled' by the performance and argued that competence, rather than personal or political loyalties, should determine leadership appointments.

'When "us versus them" is prioritised over competence, and an incompetent person is selected as a leader, the outcome is as clear as day,' Lee said while calling for greater accountability within the country's football structure.

Although the president did not directly call for Hong's resignation or mention him by name, the timing of the coach's departure fuelled widespread discussion about the Korea Football Association's leadership and the direction of the national team.

Hong Myung-bo Accepts Responsibility

Read more South Korea Coach Resigns Not Long After President Calls Him 'Incapable' Over World Cup Failure South Korea Coach Resigns Not Long After President Calls Him 'Incapable' Over World Cup Failure

Hong confirmed his resignation after South Korea's tournament ended in the group stage, apologising to supporters and taking responsibility for the disappointing campaign.

'I would like to sincerely apologise to the citizens who have loved Korean football and always supported the national team,' Hong said.

'Today, I wish to step down as head coach of the South Korean national football team.'

Appointed in July 2024 following the dismissal of Jürgen Klinsmann, Hong guided South Korea through qualification before overseeing the country's 11th consecutive World Cup appearance. However, the Taeguk Warriors managed only one victory from three group matches, finishing third and missing out on the knockout stage.

Football Leadership Faces Renewed Scrutiny

The fallout has shifted attention from the players to the wider administration of South Korean football.

Lee's criticism prompted renewed debate over decision-making within the Korea Football Association, particularly the process that led to Hong's appointment and the broader leadership of the national programme.

The president also called for a review of the team's World Cup campaign, adding pressure on football officials already facing criticism from supporters and commentators following the early elimination.

The Korea Football Association has not yet announced who will take charge of the national team on an interim basis or when a permanent replacement will be appointed.

Social Media Reacts to Hong Myung-bo's Resignation

Hong's resignation also generated widespread reaction online, with clips discussing the coach's departure and President Lee's remarks circulating across TikTok and other social media platforms.

Many users focused on the speed with which events unfolded following South Korea's elimination, with some describing the resignation as an inevitable consequence of mounting public pressure, while others debated whether deeper institutional changes were needed within Korean football.

The discussion has largely centred on the future of the Korea Football Association as much as Hong himself, reflecting broader concerns about leadership and accountability after South Korea's disappointing World Cup campaign.

What Comes Next For South Korean Football

Hong's departure leaves South Korea searching for a new manager ahead of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, while questions continue to surround the leadership of the Korea Football Association following President Lee's public intervention.

With the government's call for accountability and the federation now under increased scrutiny, attention has shifted from the team's World Cup exit to how South Korean football intends to rebuild ahead of its next major international challenge.