Netherlands and Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is navigating a period of profound personal loss during the 2026 World Cup, having confirmed the death of his unborn son, Elijah Raphael Gakpo. The 27-year-old remains with the Dutch national team following the tragedy, choosing to balance his professional commitment to the tournament with the devastating reality of his family's grief.

The announcement was made via social media over the weekend, sending a wave of sympathy across the footballing world. Gakpo, who is already a father to one-year-old Samuël with his partner, Noa van der Bij, shared the news and requested privacy. While the international stage demands absolute focus, the Liverpool FC forward has been met with widespread support from both the Royal Dutch Football Association and the wider football community as he balances elite competition with the aftermath of his family's trauma.

A Family Shares Its Grief

Van der Bij disclosed the loss on Saturday, 27 June, posting a photograph alongside a tribute to the couple's baby boy.

'With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy,' she wrote on Instagram Stories.

She later added a touching dedication, writing, 'Thank you for your love and support. Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son.'

Gakpo reposted the tribute on his own Instagram Stories, asking for understanding during what he described as one of the most difficult periods his family has faced.

'This is an incredibly difficult time for our family. We kindly ask for privacy and space. Thank you for understanding,' he wrote.

Van der Bij later shared another deeply personal moment from the family's day of remembrance. After lighting a candle inside a church, she said they walked to the adjoining playground with their son Samuël.

'There was only one other child there. His name was Elijah,' she wrote, describing the encounter as 'a beautiful sign'.

The couple has not shared further details surrounding the pregnancy loss.

Dutch Squad Backs Gakpo's Decision

The announcement arrived while Gakpo was representing the Netherlands at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, placing the Liverpool forward in the difficult position of balancing international football with profound personal grief.

The Dutch Football Association confirmed that Gakpo will remain with the national team following discussions with his family.

'First and foremost, our thoughts are with Cody and his family, Noa and their son Samuel. This is a very sad, private situation,' the association said in a statement.

'We were, of course, already aware of what had happened, and we are supporting the family wherever we can. After discussing the situation with his partner, Cody has decided to remain with the team. We respect their privacy and will therefore not comment further on the situation, including the ways in which we are supporting them.'

The response reflects the increasingly prominent role national associations play in supporting players through major personal crises during international tournaments. While elite football rarely pauses, moments like this reveal the human reality behind the sport's biggest stage.

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A Joyful Announcement Followed By Heartbreak

Only weeks before sharing their devastating news, Gakpo and Van der Bij had celebrated the prospect of expanding their family.

On 30 May, the couple jointly announced the pregnancy through Instagram, posting family photographs that included Samuël wearing a blue cap embroidered with the words 'big brother'.

'Our little family is growing 🤍 we can't wait to meet you,' Van der Bij wrote.

The announcement marked another milestone for the couple, who welcomed their first child, Samuël Seth, on 24 April 2025.

Earlier this year, Gakpo marked his son's first birthday with a heartfelt tribute celebrating the impact of fatherhood on his life.

'One year ago, you came into our lives and changed everything in the most beautiful way. Today we celebrate you, our little happy boy, our everything. We love you forever Samuël Seth,' he wrote.

For now, Gakpo has chosen to remain with his teammates as the Netherlands pursue World Cup success, with support from his family and the Dutch Football Association. Beyond football, however, the focus remains firmly on a family mourning their son, Elijah Raphael Gakpo.