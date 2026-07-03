The air outside BMO Field was thick with the nervous energy that only a World Cup knockout match can summon. Fans draped in red and green sang for their hero. Yet, just hours before Portugal secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the round of 32, the loudest noise came not from the terraces, but from the concrete concourse outside the stadium. It was here that Kátia Aveiro, sister to Cristiano Ronaldo, dropped a bombshell that signals the beginning of the end for an era.

At 41 years of age, Ronaldo remains the focal point of Portuguese football. He is a figure who has defied time, logic, and defenders for more than two decades. But according to his family, the sands in the hourglass are finally running out.

A Sister's Whispers in Toronto

Speaking to reporters ahead of Thursday night's match, Aveiro, a Portuguese singer and influencer, spoke with the raw emotion of someone who has watched her brother climb from the streets of Madeira to the peak of global sport.

'Enjoy it while it lasts,' Aveiro told reporters, including Hindustan Times. 'It's ending soon. The information I have, from a reliable source, this is his last dance.'

Aveiro later clarified to Sport TV that her comments referred specifically to Ronaldo's tenure with the Portugal national team. It is a journey that began in 2003 and has yielded a record 231 appearances and 145 goals.

'For intelligent people, those who like football, they have to like Ronaldo,' Aveiro added, fiercely defending her brother against mounting media criticism. 'Look where we are, the Aveiro family, and where we come from. Look at the suffering my mother went through. Do you think criticism will affect our happiness? Never.'

The Weight of the Missing Crown

For all his accolades, including five Ballon d'Or awards and a historic Euro 2016 trophy, the World Cup remains the one piece of silverware missing from Ronaldo's cabinet. If this tournament in the US, Canada, and Mexico is indeed his final international act, the curtain will fall on July 19 at the final in New York.

The road to that final will be grueling. Portugal no longer boasts the effortless dominance of past generations. Ronaldo himself has faced intense scrutiny over his role in Roberto Martínez's starting lineup. The veteran forward scored twice in the group stage against Uzbekistan but failed to register a single goal during Euro 2024. Pundits openly question whether his lack of movement in the final third hampers the team's fluidity.

Martínez has publicly stated that Ronaldo could theoretically play until the 2030 World Cup. However, Portuguese Football Federation chief Pedro Proença countered this week, stating that an appearance in 2030 is highly unlikely.

High Drama and Technology in the Round of 32

The emotional weight of the retirement news mirrored the high drama on the pitch against Croatia. Portugal advanced with a 2-1 win, but the match ended in pure controversy due to Connected Ball Technology.

Deep into stoppage time, Croatia's Josko Gvardiol sparked wild celebrations with what looked like a late equaliser. However, a lengthy VAR check disallowed the goal. While video replays showed no clear change in the ball's trajectory, IMU sensors inside the tournament's Trionda ball detected a microscopic touch from striker Igor Matanovic in the buildup, placing his teammate offside.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic was furious after the final whistle, stating that the technology is killing the raw emotion of the sport. Conversely, Martínez praised the system, noting that the chip in the ball proved the decision was correct.

The Hunt for 1,000 Goals

While the end of Ronaldo's international career seems set for this summer, his club career with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia will likely continue a little longer. The match against Croatia was Ronaldo's 1,329th senior appearance.

He currently sits on 975 goals, making him the leading scorer of all time according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics. Just 25 more goals will bring him to the mythical milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Football fans must now cherish these final matches. The international stage is preparing to say goodbye to its most prolific servant.