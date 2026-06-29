Hong Myung-bo, considered one of the greatest Asian defenders of all time, has resigned as coach of the South Korean football team following the side's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His resignation came after stinging criticism from South Korean president Lee Jae-myung, who branded the 57-year-old incapable of leading the national team.

'Once again, it has been proven that personnel decisions determine everything. If loyalty and factionalism are valued over competence and an incapable person is appointed as a leader, the outcome is as predictable as fire,' Lee said.

'I believe that the position of head coach is one in which responsibility is so great that no explanation is necessary when the results fall short,' Hong said.

'That is why I stand before you today not to offer explanations, but to accept responsibility. We were unable to achieve the results that the Korean people expected from us at this World Cup. That responsibility rests entirely with me as the head coach,' he added.

The Koreans failed to advance to the round of 32 following their loss to Mexico. Before that match, they won their opening game against the Czech Republic but lost their second against South Africa in Group A, finishing with a 1-2 win-loss record.

Despite their record, the Koreans had a chance to qualify for the next round as one of the third-placed teams. Unfortunately, that depended on results elsewhere at the World Cup. All hopes of advancing were dashed after Congo defeated Uzbekistan on Saturday, 27 June.

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Despite his decorated playing career, Hong's transition into coaching has not gone well. This was in fact his second spell in charge of the national team, having previously been at the helm for the 2014 World Cup before stepping down following their elimination.

In his second stint as coach, pressure mounted considerably. Expectations were high, especially after the 2022 campaign in which the South Koreans advanced past the group stage and reached the round of 16, before bowing out to Brazil 4-1.

In Lee's eyes, the South Koreans could have done better. He did not hide his dissatisfaction with the national team's performance.

'As a former honorary professional football club chairman and, at heart, a member of the Red Devils, I feel not just surprise but deep bewilderment at this unexpected result,' the president said.

Confident the team could do better, Lee called for the national Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to review the programme and address its shortcomings. He also issued a public apology to supporters.

'I sincerely apologise to the public for the deep disappointment caused by this absurd situation. We will move swiftly to reform sports administration to ensure this does not happen again,' Lee said.

South Korea has been a regular fixture at the World Cup with 11 consecutive appearances, and was a semifinalist when it co-hosted the tournament in 2002.

Loyalty Over Competence Won't Cut It

From the moment Hong was installed as coach of the South Korean national team, Lee had reservations. While acknowledging the contributions Hong had made to his country and the sport, the president was clear that sentiment alone was no basis for selection.

South Korea's record of 11 consecutive World Cup appearances speaks to a football culture with genuine ambition. But ambition without the right leadership, Lee argued, counts for nothing — a lesson this campaign has delivered in the most painful and public of ways.