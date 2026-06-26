Brazilian psychic Vó Baiana has blamed 'fake news' and misinterpretation after her viral warning that an alien craft would descend on Brazil's World Cup match against Scotland on 24 June failed to materialise, leaving fans in both countries asking the same question: where was the alien she had foretold.

The 59‑year‑old medium, whose real name is Ana Tércia da Silva Gonçalves, shot to global attention days before the game when she went public with a recurring dream in which extraterrestrials and reptilian beings touched down and abducted players from Brazil's national team mid‑match. The clip, shared widely on social media, sparked an explosion of AI‑generated images, conspiracy threads and breathless speculation that something otherworldly might interrupt Brazil's World Cup campaign.

In the end, the match in Scotland came and went with no UFOs, no reptilians and no players beamed into the sky. Speaking afterwards on Brazilian programme Central Splash, Vó Baiana set about trying to clean up the mess.

'I'm against fake news and misinformation,' she said in Portuguese, insisting that she never guaranteed an alien invasion and had simply described a vivid, unsettling dream. 'Anyone who watched my video will see that I said, 'Guys, I had a dream.''

She said the intensity of that dream, and the fact she had it twice, prompted her to share it more urgently than she usually might. 'When I dreamed it the second time, it felt very real,' she explained. 'I got scared because it was the second time I was having the same dream, and the second one was more intense.'

Alien Hype, Online Chaos And A Psychic Under Siege

According to Vó Baiana, the crucial nuance that it was a dream, not a firm prediction, was stripped away as the alien story jumped from Brazilian TikTok to English‑language X threads and WhatsApp forwards around the world. By the time the World Cup fixture kicked off, she had become the accidental face of a global UFO countdown.

'At no point did I say it was guaranteed,' she told Central Splash, clearly frustrated at how her words had been reframed. It made little difference. In the days around the match, she says her phone was overwhelmed by calls and messages from strangers who had fully bought into the alien narrative.

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'They crashed my phone,' she said. 'People kept calling and messaging, saying, Grandma, haven't they arrived yet? Where's the alien?'

The nickname 'Grandma' is one she leans into online, but the affection did not always survive the punchline. Once it was clear that no craft had appeared over the stadium and no Brazilian star had been plucked off the pitch, mockery followed quickly. Vó Baiana found herself turned into reaction memes and running jokes across platforms.

Oddly, she admits there was something almost moving about the sheer scale of the shared fixation.

'On one hand, it was bad, but on the other, I saw incredible unity from people around the world,' she reflected. 'Everyone was talking about it.'

That warmth sat alongside something far uglier. The psychic says that as her alien dream ricocheted around the internet, ridicule bled into outright abuse. 'It wasn't only positive,' she said. 'There was a very negative side too.' She describes harassment, insults and waves of hostility from sceptics who saw her as either deluded or deliberately misleading.

Nothing in the available reporting suggests authorities ever treated the alien talk as anything more than online noise, and no official body has commented on her claims. Nothing is confirmed about any alleged extraterrestrial link, so all of it should be taken with a grain of salt.

From Alien Abductions To World Cup Predictions

If the failed alien arrival dented her reputation among some viewers, it has not dampened her appetite for prophecy. After the match, Vó Baiana used Instagram to suggest that something unusual had still happened on 24 June, even if it took a different form to the one the internet was waiting for.

'At the time the game was happening, there were also 10 earthquakes at the same time, right?' she said in a Story, pointing to seismic activity she linked, at least thematically, to the date of her alien dream. 'On the 24th.' The article that relayed her comments noted that available reports referred instead to four earthquakes on that date, not ten, underlining how slippery the numbers around her claims can be.

During the same Central Splash interview, she pivoted away from outer space and back to the turf. Turning to the World Cup itself, Vó Baiana offered a set of more traditional football predictions.

She said she sees Brazil progressing as far as the quarter‑finals but not lifting the trophy this year. In her view, France, Spain and England are better placed to win the tournament, while she does not foresee Argentina or Portugal taking the title either.

It is hardly the most outlandish forecast compared with alien abductions during a live match, yet she frames it with the same confident intuition. None of these sporting predictions has been confirmed by events, and football, as ever, has its own ideas.

Vó Baiana's longer‑term vision for Brazilian football is more optimistic. Over the next eight years, she believes, the national side will be 'reborn,' powered by a new generation of talent. At the centre of that rebirth, she places teenage forward Endrick, describing him as a future 'second Pelé.'

Whether fans believe in alien warnings or not, that is the kind of prophecy many in Brazil would be delighted to see come true.