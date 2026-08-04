Brazilian mixed martial artist Allan Nascimento has died at the age of 34 after suffering what the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) described as an apparent heart attack in his sleep.

The São Paulo flyweight finished his professional career with 22 wins and seven losses, including 16 victories by submission. He competed six times in the UFC, winning four bouts, and spent almost two decades training at the Chute Boxe Diego Lima academy alongside former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Nascimento was found unresponsive on the morning of Monday, 3 August, and was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by emergency responders, according to the UFC. His death came less than two months after his most recent fight and days before he was due to appear at an event involving Oliveira in São Paulo.

UFC Confirms Death of Flyweight Contender

The UFC announced Nascimento's death through its official channels on Monday and offered condolences to his family, friends, teammates and others close to him.

Known by the nickname 'Puro Osso', meaning 'Pure Bone', Nascimento was a longtime member of the Chute Boxe Diego Lima team under head coach Diego Lima. He developed a particularly close bond with Oliveira and regularly accompanied his teammate during UFC events.

Nascimento went 4-2 during his UFC career, with both defeats coming by split decision. His grappling was a defining part of his fighting style, with 16 of his 22 professional victories coming by submission.

Career Built on Resilience

Nascimento began training in Muay Thai in 2007 as a teenager. Recalling his early years in the sport, he said his slight frame led gym members to give him the nickname 'Puro Osso'.

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After building a 17-4 professional record in Brazil, Nascimento appeared on Dana White's Contender Series in 2018. He did not secure a contract following that appearance but continued his career before joining the UFC in 2021.

He went on to record victories over Jake Hadley, Carlos Hernandez, Jafel Filho and Cody Durden during his time with the promotion.

Nascimento had also spoken about the personal difficulties he faced during his career. His father died three weeks before his UFC debut in Abu Dhabi, which the fighter later described as the most difficult period of his life. Nascimento said he kept a photograph of his father with him during fights as a way of remembering him.

Tributes Paid Across MMA

Nascimento's final bout came on 20 June, when he lost a split decision to Mitch Raposo at UFC Fight Night, bringing a four-fight winning run to an end. He had been scheduled to appear as a special guest at the Charles Oliveira Experience in São Paulo on 9 August.

Tributes followed the announcement of his death. UFC international correspondent Evelyn Rodrigues described Nascimento as 'one of the kindest souls' she had known through MMA.

This morning, Monday, August 3rd, our beloved flyweight fighter, Allan Nascimento, was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep. Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Our thoughts and deepest… pic.twitter.com/vlaBaBOyJr — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2026

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho also remembered his fellow Brazilian as a kind and positive presence who treated those around him with respect.

The UFC described Nascimento as a 'consummate professional' and said its condolences were with his family, friends and the Chute Boxe Diego Lima team.