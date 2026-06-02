The turbulent five-month marriage of television personality Katie Price has been hit by a fresh wave of uncertainty after her husband, Lee Andrews, abruptly unfollowed her on social media. The move comes just days after the former glamour model revealed she had tracked down her missing husband inside a high-security United Arab Emirates prison two weeks after he mysteriously vanished.

The digital snub has fuelled speculation about the state of their relationship, adding fresh uncertainty to a saga already marked by conflicting accounts, public scrutiny and international intrigue.

Lee Andrews Unfollows Wife on Instagram

Fans have noticed a stark shift on Andrews' official Instagram page on Monday. His following count dropped to zero, despite previously following only his wife. While his profile biography still mentions Price, 48, as his spouse and posts with her are still in the account, the sudden move to unfollow her account has fuelled intense speculation regarding the state of their relationship.

Furthermore, questions remain over how Andrews, 43, could have initiated the unfollow action, given that electronic communication devices are strictly controlled within UAE correctional facilities.

From 'Kidnapped' to Al Awir Jail

This bizarre saga unfolded on 13 May when Andrews failed to appear alongside his wife for a scheduled live broadcast on Good Morning Britain.

Price initially triggered widespread alarm by suggesting her husband had been abducted, claiming she received a distressing video call showing him bound and hooded.

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However, the kidnapping narrative was quickly rejected by the businessman's family. According to reports by the Daily Mail, his father, Peter Andrews, publicly intervened to clarify that his son was safe but had been placed under arrest by local authorities.

Price initially dismissed her father-in-law's claims as 'fake news' but later confirmed on her weekly podcast, The Katie Price Show, that she found her husband. The 48-year-old personality also shared that she had spoken to Andrews via a heavily restricted one-minute telephone conversation. During the call, Andrews alleged that he was being detained at Dubai's Al Awir prison under suspicion of espionage, as reported by the Daily Star.

'I have found him, he is alive, and he is ok. I told him how worried I had been and told him I loved him. It was very rushed, but he said the authorities out there thought he was a spy,' she said.

However, local administrative sources later clarified that the detention actually relates to an outstanding private civil matter rather than international spying. Andrews was reportedly scheduled for release on 1 June, dependent on the settlement of a four-figure financial penalty.

Growing Public Friction

Price, who married Andrews in January, just days after the couple first met in person, revealed that she gave her husband a blunt assessment of the public reaction in the UK during a brief conversation about his disappearance.

His disappearance follows mounting public scrutiny sparked by allegations from Andrews' former partners, who have accused him of manipulating financial investments and fabricating parts of his personal history, including claims of holding a doctorate from Cambridge University that remain unverified.

'I told him, "Trust me, you are the most hated man in Britain. Everyone thinks this is a scam,'" Price said. She added that once Andrews 'gets out,' the couple plans to share everything that happened, noting that she has encouraged her husband to give an interview to address the allegations and clarify the situation.

Meanwhile, Price has not commented on whether she intends to travel to Dubai to reunite with Andrews following his formal release from custody.