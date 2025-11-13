James Van Der Beek says he is preparing to part with some of the most meaningful items from his acting career — including the beloved 'Joey necklace' from Dawson's Creek — as rising cancer treatment costs force the actor into difficult decisions.

The 48-year-old star, who is battling colon cancer, described the move as heartbreaking but necessary, telling fans he hopes the cherished mementoes will now serve a greater purpose in helping him continue his fight.

Actor To Auction Career Memorabilia To Fund Medical Care

According to RadarOnline, Van Der Beek will auction hundreds of personal items through Propstore, a leading entertainment and memorabilia specialist. The sale, scheduled for early December, includes costuming and props from his breakout role as Dawson Leery as well as pieces from the cult classic Varsity Blues.

The most emotionally charged item on offer is the 'Joey necklace', worn by his character throughout the series and symbolising Dawson's complicated relationship with Joey Potter, played by Katie Holmes. Memorabilia experts estimate the necklace could fetch between £20,000 and £40,000, potentially easing the burden of Van Der Beek's medical bills.

Insiders told the outlet that his treatment expenses have grown 'staggering', prompting him to open the storage boxes he has kept untouched for decades.

A Painful Goodbye To Meaningful Keepsakes

In a heartfelt message to fans, Van Der Beek said letting go of items that shaped his early career was an agonising but necessary step. 'I've been storing these treasures for years,' he wrote. 'But it's clear that now is the time. These items mean a lot to me, but they can mean even more if they inspire me to keep fighting.'

Friends say the actor wrestled with the decision for months before concluding that selling the memorabilia was the best way to support both his health and his family. 'The bills kept growing, and he had to make a choice,' one insider said. 'He chose survival.'

The Necklace That Defined A Generation

For millions of Dawson's Creek fans, the 'Joey necklace' remains one of the most recognisable symbols of teen television. The simple pendant was woven into the show's central romance and became synonymous with young love, heartbreak and hope during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Propstore staff say the item is expected to spark fierce bidding among collectors. 'It's a piece of television history,' a spokesperson said. 'Fans have never had the chance to own anything this personal from the series.'

Van Der Beek's Grace, Gratitude And Fight

Despite the emotional weight of the auction, Van Der Beek has continued to express gratitude. He recently thanked supporters for their messages of strength and revealed that a portion of the auction proceeds will be donated to cancer charities.

'He's been through so much, but he's still thinking of others,' a close friend shared. 'This isn't only about paying for treatment — it's about finding purpose in pain.'

Fans and former co-stars have praised his courage, calling him an inspiration both on and off the screen. 'He was the heart of Dawson's Creek,' one castmate said. 'Now he's showing everyone what real strength looks like.'

Finding Strength In Letting Go

Van Der Beek gained prominence as the introspective film-loving youngster Dawson Leery, which established his status as a pop-culture star. Two decades later, his battle with illness has garnered him new admiration from fans who grew up watching him.

'James is showing incredible courage', observed one former co-star. 'He was the heart of Dawson's Creek, and he's proving again what kind of strength lies behind that heart.'

While it is a bitter farewell to a past that influenced his career, Van Der Beek believes that each item sold will contribute to a new story, one that reminds followers of dedication, love, and the desire to keep fighting.