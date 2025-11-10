Hollywood's Halloween parties are known for bold costume choices, but this year's most talked-about outfit came with unexpected drama. Actress Rachel Lynn Matthews appeared in a metallic blue jumpsuit and black wig, dressed as pop star Katy Perry's 'space mission' look.

Standing beside her was Orlando Bloom, Perry's former fiancé, dressed in skull face paint: a pairing that instantly sent the internet into overdrive.

A Costume That Sparked Instant Controversy

The images, first shared on Matthews' Instagram Story, showed her posing closely with Bloom. One clip also captured Matthews kissing the ground, imitating a moment from Perry's viral space flight. What might have been intended as playful homage quickly became one of the week's most discussed celebrity moments.

Many social media users found the costume unsettling given Bloom and Perry's shared history. The couple ended their engagement in June 2025 after nine years together, confirming through representatives that they would remain focused on co-parenting their daughter. Perry has since moved on with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while Bloom has been photographed with a mystery woman several times in recent months, fuelling rumours of a new relationship.

Why Fans Called It 'Weird Behaviour'

Once the Halloween photos reached Reddit and X, the backlash began swiftly. Commenters labelled the move 'childish', 'odd', and 'disrespectful', with several suggesting that dressing up as a partner's ex crosses personal boundaries. Others pointed out that because Bloom and Perry share a child, the decision seemed particularly insensitive. Still, not everyone agreed with the criticism.

A number of users argued that context mattered, noting there was no confirmation that Bloom and Matthews attended the event together. They suggested the photos could have been taken casually rather than as a coordinated couple's costume, framing the situation as awkward rather than deliberate.

Timing and Context Added to the Debate

The timing of the costume choice amplified public reaction. Only days earlier, Perry had released a breakup song widely interpreted as reflecting her split from Bloom, and fans felt the Halloween outfit struck a poor chord so soon after. Seeing Bloom posing beside someone dressed as Perry's likeness made many online observers question his judgement.

Social media users also highlighted Bloom's seemingly carefree reaction in the photos, with some claiming he appeared amused by the controversy. That reaction drew further criticism from fans who felt he should have shown more discretion given his ongoing co-parenting relationship with Perry.

Who Is Rachel Lynn Matthews?

Rachel Lynn Matthews, 30, is best known for her role in Happy Death Day and for voicing Honeymaren in Frozen II. She has longstanding family ties in Hollywood and has been steadily building her acting career over the past decade. Born on October 25, 1993, in Los Angeles, California, she is the niece of actress and producer Debra Messing. Matthews studied at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts before beginning her acting career. However, this Halloween controversy seems to have brought her more public attention than any of her past roles.

Some social media users speculated that the costume may have been an attempt to generate publicity, while others viewed it as a poorly timed joke that backfired. Regardless of the intention, Matthews' resemblance to Perry's look was unmistakable, and her photos with Bloom only strengthened the association.