Princess Charlotte was hailed as the 'main character' of Trooping the Colour in London on Saturday 13 June 2026, as the 11-year-old princess joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and senior royals for the King's official birthday parade and appeared, in the words of one expert, to 'step up into a star role'.

Trooping the Colour is the annual ceremonial highlight of the royal calendar, staged on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall and along the Mall, and has marked the sovereign's official birthday for more than 260 years. The event, which now draws vast crowds and a global television audience, involves over 1,500 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians marching in front of the monarch before the Royal Family return to Buckingham Palace for the traditional balcony appearance and RAF flypast.

Princess Charlotte Becomes 'Main Character' at Trooping The Colour

Seated in the carriage between her brothers, Princess Charlotte caught the eye of body language specialist Judi James, who was watching how the Wales children handled the pressure. George, now 12, sat beside his sister, while eight-year-old Louis faced them, tucked in next to their mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Charlotte, dressed in a neat white dress with a matching bow in her hair, did not appear remotely fazed by the sea of faces along the Mall. According to James, speaking to the Daily Express, the young royal is no longer just a supporting act.

Princess Charlotte was the picture of elegance at Trooping the Colour ✨ The 11-year-old royal looked lovely in a white dress by Alessandra Rich, complete with a perfectly matched bow that added an extra touch of charm. From the carriage procession to the Buckingham Palace… pic.twitter.com/VP3Ce57gcT — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) June 13, 2026

'Charlotte is now officially the one who does all the heavy lifting in terms of sweetly stepping up into a star role at formal royal events like this,' she said.

James drew a quiet contrast between the siblings. Louis, often the scene-stealer in previous years, was described as waving away happily but within bounds. George grinned, but kept his greetings measured. Charlotte, by comparison, leaned forward, turned to both sides of the carriage and seemed determined to make sure 'every member of the waiting crowds got a wave of recognition from her.'

At one point, she initially mirrored her mother's wave patterns, James observed, before confidently taking the lead. 'Charlotte began by synchronising with her mother's waves, but as Kate sat watching with an expression of pride, her daughter continued to instigate her own "tie-sign" waves to connect with the royal fans, even chatting to George and appearing to encourage his ongoing interest by pointing things out,' James said.

Fans Say Princess Charlotte Has 'Main Character' Energy

Royal-watchers did not miss it either. Clips of Charlotte's waves and exchanges with her brothers bounced around social media within hours, with users layering their own narratives over the formal pomp.

One user on X wrote: 'Princess Charlotte is out there being the main character.' It was not meant as a serious constitutional assessment, obviously, but it does capture something about the modern monarchy's reliance on those little, unscripted moments of charm.

Another fan remarked: 'My, my...Princess Charlotte and Prince George are the picture of Regal bearing.' A third went for the big comparison, saying: 'Amazing... Charlotte is a mix of QE2 and Diana.' Whether anyone can really live up to that kind of projection is another matter, but it shows the scale of expectation already being placed on a child who is still years away from GCSEs.

More down-to-earth praise came from another social media user who simply concluded: 'She's adorable.' Which might be the most honest summary of the whole thing.

A Future Royal Star

Trooping the Colour is designed as a showcase of continuity rather than personality. This year, the Grenadier Guards trooped their colour in front of the King, while their Colonel, Queen Camilla, took the salute from a dais on Horse Guards Parade. The choreography is rigid, the drill unforgiving. Yet what many people were talking about by mid-afternoon was not a marching formation, but a girl in a white dress making sure nobody in the crowd felt ignored.

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The day began and ended at Buckingham Palace, with the extended Royal Family gathering on the balcony to watch an RAF flypast that culminated in the Red Arrows streaking red, white and blue across the sky. Against that backdrop, the Wales children lined up at the front, taking in the noise and spectacle.

Kate, still officially styled as Catherine, Princess of Wales, appeared to watch her daughter with visible pride as Charlotte continued to wave, chat and occasionally nudge George's attention towards the action below. Louis, whose previous balcony antics turned him into a meme factory, was on his best behaviour.

Nothing about any of this is officially confirmed as a grand strategy, of course, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. But you do not need a palace briefing to see that Princess Charlotte, once the shy middle child in the background of family shots, is increasingly comfortable in the role that royal life demands of her.

Whether she is really the 'new superstar,' as James suggested, will only be clear years from now. For the moment, on one grey June morning in London, she simply looked like the one having the most fun doing the hard stuff.