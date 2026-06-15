Kim Kardashian is reportedly weighing whether to 'fast-track' marriage with Lewis Hamilton after the pair were photographed together in Monaco following the Monaco Grand Prix, with an unnamed source telling Star on Monday, 15 June 2026, that the relationship has grown serious despite her lingering caution. The claim centres on a romance that, if the source is to be believed, has moved quickly from long friendship to something far more committed.

The news came after months of speculation around the pair, who were said to have made their relationship official in April. According to the source, Kardashian took her time before moving forward because she was not keen on simply 'dating around.' Hamilton, meanwhile, was described as 'very charming' and someone who 'worked hard to romance her.'

The Monaco Moment

The latest round of attention began after paparazzi photos emerged from Monaco showing Kardashian and Hamilton enjoying what was described as a romantic getaway aboard a luxury yacht. It was a setting built for speculation, and in celebrity journalism those two rarely go quietly together. The pair have been linked in headlines ever since April, but the source quoted by Star suggested the story is no longer about casual dating or a passing flirtation.

Lewis hamilton and kim kardashian from Monday in France pic.twitter.com/5bnRvcFn23 — LH44(A) (@LH44Fanpage8) June 10, 2026

'Privately, she's confided that she sees him as husband material,' the source claimed, adding that Hamilton is 'totally gaga for Kim too.' The same insider said the two are 'very much in love and things are getting more and more serious all the time.' That is the sort of language tabloid romance thrives on, but it also hints at the core of the story here, which is not simply that the pair are together, but that Kardashian is reportedly considering whether this could be the real thing.

The source also pointed to the fact that Kardashian and Hamilton have known each other for years before the romance became public. That history, if accurate, gives the relationship a different texture from the usual celebrity sprint. It suggests a longer runway, a shared understanding, and perhaps the kind of familiarity that makes a faster commitment seem less reckless than it might otherwise appear.

According to the insider, Kardashian now believes the pair could 'fast-track things and move forward fairly quickly' rather than drifting through an extended 'courtship phase.' That is a neat phrase, and a telling one. It frames the relationship as something practical as well as romantic, with the emphasis on momentum rather than hesitation.

Kim Kardashian's Caution After Kanye West

Still, the source said Kardashian's past is shaping the present. Her hesitation, they claimed, is tied to the fallout from previous relationships, especially her divorce from Kanye West. The insider said the divorce process was 'pretty rotten' and that she is 'still carrying those scars in many ways, especially after what Kanye's put her through.' It is an unflattering picture, but one that helps explain why a woman so accustomed to public scrutiny may still be thinking twice about another high-profile marriage.

That tension, between caution and hope, is what gives the story its shape. Kardashian is described as an 'old-fashioned romantic,' which may sound almost quaint in the context of one of the world's most watched celebrity lives, but it is also the detail that makes the report feel more human. The idea is not that she is rushing blindly. It is that she is trying to decide whether love, this time, deserves a quicker pace.

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Hamilton, for his part, is presented as more than just a glamorous match. The source says he has been persistent, charming and deeply invested in winning her over. There is no independent evidence in the report to test those claims, but the narrative is clear enough. This is a relationship being cast as serious, affectionate and unusually well matched, with both sides supposedly aware of what is at stake.

That said, celebrity romance stories have a habit of outrunning the facts. For all the Monaco photos and all the insider colour, the only confirmed element here is that Kardashian and Hamilton are being talked about as a couple, and talked about loudly. Whether that becomes a marriage story, a longer romance, or just another bright flash of speculation is still unknown, and for now the most honest reading is the simplest one. The headlines are moving faster than the proof.