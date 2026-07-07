A heavily pregnant OnlyFans star, Bonnie Blue, has ignited global outrage after announcing a graphic 'Milk Me' sex event in London on 4 July, telling followers they could 'meet me, milk me, and cover me in c–' while she is expecting her first child.

The 26‑year‑old creator, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has spent the past few months building a career, and a persona, on turning pregnancy into explicit public spectacle. In late May she confirmed she was pregnant, then swiftly trailed what she called a 'golden shower baby shower,' inviting strangers to urinate on her and have sex with her. That earlier event, held in June, is widely reported to have drawn more than 100 participants and set off a wave of disgust and morbid fascination across social media.

'Milk Me' Event Pushes Pregnancy Persona Further

The new 'Milk Me' event, promoted widely across Bonnie Blue's social channels, appears to escalate the same shock‑marketing formula. In the post, she advertised: 'My next event, 4th July, in London (you know where). Meet me, milk me, and cover me in c–. See you soon, boys.'

In accompanying clips, she encouraged men to 'drain' and 'use' her, stressing that the stunt would go ahead while she is pregnant. 'Yes, I'm doing all of this while pregnant,' she said, turning the pregnancy itself into a selling point rather than a footnote.

Prospective attendees were directed to an online registration form that asked for full name, date of birth, email address and matching photo identification. According to her promotion, those who passed that stage would then receive a consent form, part paperwork, part promise of what they were signing up to.

On social media she amplified the scale of what she was attempting. 'I will not stop until I've taken every guy and every inch that's in my queue,' she wrote in one post, a line that ricocheted across X and Instagram as users argued over whether this was liberated sex work or simply reckless.

From Pregnancy Reveal to 'Golden Shower Baby Shower'

To recall, Bonnie Blue first confirmed she was expecting in late May, declining to name the baby's father. She framed the pregnancy as both physically demanding and on brand. 'Pregnancy is hard, but apart from that, I am all good,' she said at the time, adding there had been 'a lot of gagging – a different type of gagging. That is frustrating.'

In the same interview, she teased what would become the 'golden shower baby shower.' 'Well, most pregnant people have a baby shower. Instead, I'm going to have a golden shower on Saturday,' she said. 'It is exactly what you think it is. I'll be inviting the public to come and urinate on me and have s-- with me.'

The explicit gathering reportedly attracted more than 100 people and unleashed a wave of scathing posts online. Critics questioned the ethics of staging such a scene while pregnant and accused her of exploiting the unborn child for clicks, while a small but loud corner of fans praised her for pushing adult content to its most uncompromising edge.

Blue responded by doubling down, positioning herself as a kind of sex‑positive provocateur. 'I'm a feminist, and I'm all about my body, my choice. So, my choice today is to let strangers urinate all over my pregnant body,' she said. For supporters, that was a straight‑up expression of bodily autonomy. For many others, it landed as wilfully provocative soundbite material, designed to go viral rather than to convince.

Bonnie Blue's 'Breeding Mission' and the Bang Bus

In case you missed it, the pregnancy itself has been woven into a broader storyline she has been selling online. Earlier this year, Bonnie Blue said she became pregnant after what she called a 'breeding mission,' claiming she had unprotected sex with 400 men. The number is impossible to verify from public records, and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly, but the phrase alone was enough to propel her into the algorithmic stratosphere.

When asked if she had anything to say to those hundreds of men, she replied: 'Good luck, I guess.' It was a flippant line, and it stuck.

Ahead of the 'Milk Me' event, her now‑familiar promotional vehicle, nicknamed the 'Bonnie Blue Bang Bus' by fans, was spotted driving around London. Photos and short clips of the van, typically plastered with her branding, popped up online as she ramped up hype. It was part marketing tour, part rolling reminder that, for her, the line between life, pregnancy and performance is basically gone.

Online reaction has been predictably mad. Under reposts of her event posters, some users accused her of 'child abuse before birth' and called for authorities to step in, while others pushed back against what they saw as moral hysteria over a consenting adult's sex work. A number of sex workers also weighed in, warning that stunts like this could fuel pressure for tighter regulation of adult content platforms.

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So far there is no public indication of intervention from London police or health authorities, and no official statement has been issued addressing either the golden shower event or 'Milk Me.' Without that, the debate sits mostly in the court of public opinion, where Bonnie Blue seems perfectly happy to keep it, so long as the clicks keep coming.

Whether this all marks a new frontier in explicit pregnancy fetish content or just one creator's extreme attempt to stay viral is still an open question. What is clear is that Bonnie Blue shows no sign of slowing down, and that the outrage is part of the product.