A young Arkansas woman has filed a £1.76 million ($2.35 million) lawsuit against Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air, alleging a flight attendant wrongly accused her father of human trafficking and sexual misconduct while he was comforting her during a turbulent flight.

The complaint claims the allegations prompted armed law enforcement officers to board the aircraft upon landing, separate the then-13-year-old from her family and publicly investigate her father before ultimately determining there was no basis for criminal charges.

The lawsuit, filed by Madison Cupp, centres on an incident that allegedly occurred during a December 2019 flight from Atlanta to Newport News, Virginia. Although the events took place more than six years ago, the legal battle is only now moving through the courts after Cupp filed suit in late 2025 and recently sought to transfer the case to federal court in Virginia.

Flight Attendant Allegedly Reported Human Trafficking Concerns

According to court documents, Cupp was travelling with her parents and maternal grandparents to attend her older brother's graduation from the United States Coast Guard's A School.

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The family says the trouble began during the second leg of the journey when turbulence caused the teenager to become frightened and start crying.

The complaint states that Cupp's father attempted to calm his daughter while seated next to her. Her grandparents were sitting directly in front of them, and her mother was seated across the aisle.

Cupp alleges a flight attendant interpreted the interaction as a possible case of human trafficking and contacted the aircraft's captain. The crew member allegedly requested that police meet the flight on arrival and that the teenager be separated from her family.

The complaint further claims that information was relayed to airline personnel on the ground before the aircraft landed.

Allegations Expanded Before Plane Reached Destination

The lawsuit alleges the situation escalated significantly during the flight.

According to the filing, the flight attendant supplemented the original trafficking report by alleging that Cupp's father had touched her inappropriately.

The complaint describes both allegations as false.

Human trafficking and child sexual abuse allegations often trigger immediate intervention from authorities, particularly when minors are involved. Airlines and flight crews are routinely trained to identify potential warning signs and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Cupp's lawsuit argues that the report in this case was made without justification.

When the aircraft arrived in Newport News, armed officers allegedly boarded the plane and intervened before passengers had fully disembarked.

According to the complaint, officers physically separated Cupp from her parents without warning and escorted her father away for questioning.

The lawsuit states that he was read his rights and interrogated in a public area of the airport where other travellers could observe the investigation unfolding.

No Charges Filed After Investigation

Authorities ultimately concluded there was no probable cause to arrest or charge Cupp's father, according to court filings.

No criminal charges were brought, and no further action was taken by law enforcement.

Cupp claims both she and her father suffered severe and permanent harm as a result of being subjected to an investigation based on what the complaint characterises as a false report.

The legal action accuses Delta and Endeavor Air of negligence, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

She is seeking £1.5 million ($2 million) in compensatory damages and an additional £262,000 ($350,000) in punitive damages, along with interest, court costs and legal fees.

Delta Air Lines, which handles media enquiries on behalf of Endeavor Air, has not publicly responded to the allegations outlined in the complaint.