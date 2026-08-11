Chrissy Metz spent years navigating public scrutiny over her weight, but the This Is Us star's dramatic transformation has now put her 100-lb weight loss back in the spotlight. As before-and-after photos draw attention, Metz has opened up about the deeply personal decisions behind her changing health journey, including her more recent experience with GLP-1 medication.

The actress, 45, has spoken candidly about her initial hesitation, her health concerns and the family history that ultimately influenced her decision to pursue treatment. She has made clear, however, that her weight loss is not solely due to GLP-1 medication, as she has also changed her diet, incorporated strength training and exercised regularly.

Chrissy Metz's 100-Lb Weight-Loss Transformation, Explained

Metz has lost 100lb from her heaviest weight, a change that has been visible in recent public appearances. She has previously credited the transformation to broader lifestyle changes, including dietary changes, walking and strength training, rather than medication.

More recently, however, Metz has begun using a GLP-1 medication as part of her ongoing approach to her health. She is also continuing to work with a trainer and prioritising strength and exercise.

'That's what's sort of beautiful — it's a whole lifestyle change,' she said about her weight loss journey. 'It's not just about taking a medication. Because it's not the easy way out.'

Metz has now revealed that she is using a GLP-1 as part of her health journey, stressing that the medication is not being used as a standalone solution. Strength training and exercise also remain important parts of her routine, and the decision was reportedly not an easy one for the American actress and singer, who had been sceptical of GLP-1 medications for years.

Why Chrissy Metz Was 'So Afraid' To Try a GLP-1

Metz admitted that starting a GLP-1 initially terrified her, explaining that she had been nervous about how her body would respond. 'Being on a GLP-1 was something I was so afraid of,' she said on The Tamsen Show, echoing the same sentiment in a recent interview on Today, where she said she was 'nervous' and 'scared' as she recounted her hesitation about using the medication.

She admitted that she was initially uncertain about how her body would respond, adding that she, like many others, did not have access to the right information and had been misinformed about the treatment. Since starting treatment, however, she says her stamina and overall health have improved. 'I can run around the stage eight shows a week on Broadway as a 45-year-old perimenopausal woman,' she quipped.

'It's really helped with inflammation. It's helped with energy, and overall health, which is so nice,' she added. 'For me, it's like, health now for health later, and that's the most important thing for me: longevity.' Metz is currently starring as Angélique in Broadway's & Juliet, where she is performing the demanding eight-show-a-week schedule.

The Diets and Therapy Chrissy Metz Tried Before GLP-1

Before turning to medication, Metz says she had tried numerous approaches without finding something that worked for her long term. She has cited getting older, entering perimenopause and her family's history of obesity as factors in her decision, and she also said she had tried different diets and therapy before ultimately deciding to explore GLP-1 treatment.

Her doctor ultimately told her a GLP-1 could be 'beneficial', but she stressed that it is not a shortcut. 'I think a lot of people think it's a magic wand,' she said. 'And no, in fact you have to be more diligent.' Metz has also partnered with Ro, a digital health company that provides access to GLP-1 treatments, as part of her current health journey.

How Chrissy Metz Is Responding to Her Critics

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Metz has acknowledged that some fans have 'mixed feelings' about her decision, but she is unmoved by outside judgement. 'It doesn't matter, because like I always say, they're not in my life,' she explained. 'They're not in my doctor's notes. They're not in the hereditary issues my family has.'

She added that ageing brings health concerns worth addressing head-on. 'It's important to put yourself first,' she said, noting she has 'to do what's right for me.' For Metz, the focus is no longer simply on a number on the scale. Instead, she has said her priority is feeling stronger, healthier and better equipped to look after her long-term wellbeing.