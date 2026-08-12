A total solar eclipse will sweep across Greenland, Iceland and Spain today, Wednesday, 12 August 2026, briefly turning daylight into darkness along a narrow path of totality.

The eclipse is particularly significant because it is the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Europe in 27 years. Millions of people have travelled towards the path, with Spain expecting as many as six million visitors.

The Moon's shadow will also cross northern Russia, the Atlantic Ocean and a small part of Portugal, while a partial eclipse will be visible across a much wider area.

For most international visitors, Iceland and northern Spain offer the most practical opportunities to see totality. Greenland offers remote viewing locations and lengthy periods of darkness, but is considerably harder to reach. Spain, meanwhile, will experience the eclipse close to sunset, creating potentially spectacular views if the western horizon is clear.

Greenland Offers Remote Views

The Moon's shadow will cross Greenland after passing through the Arctic. Parts of the country will experience relatively long periods of totality, but its remote geography makes it one of the most difficult destinations for eclipse watchers.

The Scoresby Sund region lies close to the path of totality, offering dramatic Arctic landscapes for specialist expeditions. However, access is limited and weather conditions can be unpredictable, meaning Greenland is better suited to dedicated eclipse travellers than visitors looking for an easily accessible viewing location. NASA has identified Greenland as one of the principal land areas crossed by the eclipse's path.

Iceland Is The Practical Choice

Western Iceland provides one of the strongest combinations of accessibility and totality. The path crosses the country's western regions, including areas around the Westfjords, while Reykjavík is also close enough for large numbers of visitors to experience the event.

In Reykjavík, the partial eclipse begins at about 4:47pm local time, with totality beginning at approximately 5:48pm and lasting for around a minute. The partial eclipse continues afterwards until about 6:47pm.

Locations farther west can experience longer totality. Ísafjörður and other parts of western Iceland sit closer to the centre of the path, potentially offering longer periods of darkness.

Weather remains the major uncertainty. Overcast conditions were forecast in parts of Iceland, highlighting one of the unavoidable risks of eclipse viewing: even being in the right place does not guarantee a clear view. Reuters reported that about 80,000 tourists had travelled to Iceland for the event.

Spain Gets a Dramatic Sunset

Northern Spain could provide some of the most striking views because totality will occur shortly before sunset.

The path crosses northern and central parts of the country before moving south-east towards the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands. Locations including Asturias, León, Zaragoza and the Balearic Islands are among the areas affected, although the duration and altitude of totality vary by location.

The low position of the Sun makes an unobstructed western horizon essential. Buildings, hills, trees and cloud could obscure the eclipse just as totality begins.

Spain has prepared extensively for the event because of the enormous crowds and additional wildfire risks during a period of extreme summer heat. Authorities established hundreds of observation sites and deployed thousands of emergency personnel.

For anyone already in Spain, finding a location with a clear western horizon may be more important than simply choosing the largest city within the eclipse path.

Russia And Portugal Also See Totality

Before reaching Greenland and Iceland, the path of totality crosses remote northern Russia. It then travels across the Atlantic before reaching the Iberian Peninsula.

A small area of Portugal also falls within the path. However, the most accessible European viewing opportunities are concentrated in Iceland and Spain. People outside the narrow path can still see a partial eclipse, but the Sun will not be completely covered.

How To Watch Safely

Solar eclipse glasses are essential during the partial phases. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe, and viewers should never look directly at the Sun through a camera, binoculars or telescope unless the equipment has a proper solar filter.

During totality, when the Moon completely covers the Sun's bright surface, eclipse glasses can briefly be removed. They must be put back on immediately before totality ends and the Sun's bright edge reappears.

For those unable to reach the path, NASA is providing live coverage of the eclipse, allowing viewers elsewhere to follow totality from Iceland and Spain.

For people watching in person, the priorities are simple: get inside the path of totality, arrive early, check the weather and find an unobstructed view. The darkness may last only minutes. But for millions of skywatchers across Europe today, the opportunity to experience totality will be considerably rarer.

With the next mainland European total eclipse still years away, today's shadow path leaves an indelible mark on modern astronomy.