Visitors hoping to experience the Disneyland Resort for less this summer have a new option, with Disney unveiling a limited-time evening admission offer priced at just $59 (around £45). The discounted Disneyland Tickets are available for select dates between 12 July and 5 August 2026, giving guests access to either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park later in the day.

While the lower price is likely to appeal to families and holidaymakers looking to save money, the offer comes with important restrictions, including mandatory park reservations and limited availability.

What the New $59 Disneyland Tickets Include

The new Disneyland Tickets promotion offers guests a 1-Day Evening Ticket with admission to one theme park for $59 per person aged three and over. Tickets went on sale on 30 June 2026 and can be used only on Sundays through Wednesdays from 12 July until 5 August 2026.

Guests choosing Disneyland Park may enter from 7:00pm until the park closes, while those visiting Disney California Adventure Park can enter from 5:00pm until closing time.

The offer provides a more affordable way to experience the Disneyland Resort during its 70th Celebration, allowing visitors to enjoy evening entertainment, attractions and dining without paying the price of a full-day ticket.

Disneyland Tickets Still Require a Park Reservation

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One of the most important details for prospective visitors is that purchasing the discounted Disneyland Tickets does not automatically guarantee entry.

Disney requires guests to hold both a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same park on the same date. Reservations allocated specifically to Evening Ticket holders are limited and remain subject to availability.

The company also notes that reservations for these discounted tickets could become difficult to secure as the promotion approaches its expiry date. In some cases, standard theme park tickets may still have reservations available even after the allocation for Evening Ticket holders has been filled.

As a result, visitors planning to take advantage of the offer are encouraged to secure reservations as early as possible once tickets have been purchased.

Key Rules Before Buying Disneyland Tickets

Alongside the reservation requirement, the promotion includes several conditions that guests should understand before booking.

The Evening Tickets are valid only on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the promotional period and expire after 5 August 2026. Each ticket provides admission to one park only for one day of use.

Disney also states that the tickets are non-refundable and cannot be transferred for commercial purposes. The promotion cannot be combined with other ticket discounts or special offers, and guests may purchase up to eight tickets per day.

As with other Disneyland Resort admissions, attractions, entertainment, operating hours and experiences remain subject to change, limited availability or cancellation without notice.

Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration Highlights

The discounted Disneyland Tickets coincide with the ongoing Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, giving evening visitors the opportunity to experience some of the resort's headline entertainment.

At Disneyland Park, guests can enjoy attractions including Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which is home to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Across at Disney California Adventure Park, visitors can explore Avengers Campus, experience Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, visit San Fransokyo Square inspired by Big Hero 6, or ride Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land.

The celebration also features entertainment including the 'Paint the Night' parade and 'World of Color Happiness!' presented by PANDORA Jewellery. Availability of attractions and entertainment may vary depending on the operating schedule for each day.

What Visitors Should Check Before Booking

Before purchasing the new Disneyland Tickets, guests are advised to confirm that park reservations remain available for their preferred visit date. They should also check the applicable evening entry time for their chosen park and review all ticket conditions before finalising their plans.

With the offer running for a limited period and reservation allocations capped, planning ahead could be essential for visitors hoping to secure the discounted evening admission during the Disneyland Resort's milestone anniversary celebrations.