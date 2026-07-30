Music fans no longer need to be in Chicago's Grant Park to experience one of the world's biggest festivals. Lollapalooza 2026 is being streamed live across both Hulu and Disney+ throughout the four-day event, giving subscribers front-row access to performances by Lorde, Charli XCX, The Smashing Pumpkins, Jennie, Tate McRae, The xx and dozens more artists from 30 July to 2 August. The expanded streaming partnership marks the first year the festival is widely available on both platforms, significantly increasing its global reach.

The announcement has generated excitement among fans unable to attend the sold-out festival in person, particularly international viewers eager to catch exclusive performances as they happen. This year's livestream once again features two simultaneous channels, allowing audiences to switch between stages rather than missing headline acts that overlap. The streams also include backstage interviews and behind-the-scenes content from Disney and Hulu's returning 'Live Set' studio.

With more than 170 artists performing across eight stages over four days, choosing what to watch can be overwhelming. Here is a closer look at the daily livestream schedule, the standout performances worth prioritising and everything viewers need to know before tuning in.

SB19 Makes History as Lorde Opens Thursday

The festival begins with a packed Thursday schedule that blends indie favourites, dance music and pop. Lorde headlines Channel 1 after performances from Empire of the Sun and Wet Leg, while electronic star John Summit closes Channel 2 following sets from Blood Orange and Sombr.

One of the day's most anticipated moments is SB19's appearance, which marks a historic milestone as the first Filipino act to perform at Lollapalooza. Their inclusion has sparked widespread excitement among fans across Asia, particularly in the Philippines, with many planning to watch via Disney+ and Hulu rather than travelling to Chicago.

Charli XCX and Smashing Pumpkins Face Off on Friday

Friday's livestream offers one of the festival's strongest line-ups. Rock legends The Smashing Pumpkins headline Channel 1 after performances by Zara Larsson and Yungblud, while Charli XCX closes Channel 2 following appearances from Suki Waterhouse, Lil Uzi Vert and Mustard.

The evening is expected to draw strong online audiences as Charli XCX continues her remarkable festival run, while The Smashing Pumpkins return to headline one of Chicago's biggest music events in their home city.

Jennie and Olivia Dean Anchor Saturday's Diverse Line-Up

Saturday shifts towards alternative pop, hip-hop and K-pop. Olivia Dean headlines Channel 1 before BLACKPINK member Jennie closes the night's broadcast. Channel 2 features Leon Thomas, Clipse and The Neighbourhood, making it one of the most diverse streaming days of the weekend.

Jennie's solo appearance is set to attract significant international interest, continuing the growing presence of K-pop acts at major US festivals. Meanwhile, Olivia Dean's headline slot reflects her rapid rise after several acclaimed releases and festival appearances over the past two years.

Tate McRae, The xx and Chainsmokers Wrap Up Sunday

The final day offers another packed programme led by Tate McRae and The xx on Channel 1. Fans can also catch aespa, Duke Dumont and Yoasobi earlier in the evening. Meanwhile, Channel 2 features Beabadoobee, Turnstile and closes with The Chainsmokers.

The variety highlights Lollapalooza's continued commitment to mixing mainstream chart stars with acclaimed alternative artists, electronic acts and emerging talent across multiple genres.

How to Watch Lollapalooza 2026 Livestream

The livestream is exclusive to eligible Hulu and Disney+ subscribers. Coverage starts each afternoon (US time) and continues until the final headline performances end. Viewers can switch between two simultaneous channels covering different stages, so you will not miss overlapping sets.

Replays are not expected after the live broadcasts end, so fans must tune in as performances happen.

For viewers unable to attend in person, the expanded Disney+ partnership represents one of the biggest changes to Lollapalooza's digital coverage in recent years. By bringing together headliners, rising stars and exclusive backstage content on two streaming platforms, the festival has transformed from a Chicago-only experience into a global live music event that millions can enjoy from home.