Lottery officials in the United States say the Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated £722 million ($975 million) after no one matched all six numbers in Monday night's draw on 10 August, keeping 2026's biggest lottery prize rolling towards the billion‑dollar mark.

The winning white balls were 6, 37, 54, 55 and 64, with the red Powerball 10, leaving the top prize unclaimed and pushing it closer to ten figures ahead of the next draw on Wednesday 12 August.

The surging grand prize is the largest lottery payout of 2026 so far and currently ranks as the eighth‑largest Powerball jackpot on record. The latest rollover followed a Monday draw that carried an estimated £670 million ($905 million) jackpot, which generated millions of ticket sales across participating states but did not produce a single entry matching the full combination.

California Players Cash in Despite Jackpot Rollover

Although no one secured the headline prize, figures from the California Lottery show 220,480 winning tickets were sold in the state.

One California player matched five white balls to claim a second‑tier prize of £1.09 million ($1,478,686), while six other tickets in the state each won £14,568 ($19,672). Across other participating jurisdictions, lower‑tier prizes delivered smaller payouts to players who fell short of the jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, which often leads to long rollover streaks. Players only need the red Powerball to receive the baseline £3 ($4) payout on a standard £1.50 ($2) ticket, though matching two white balls without the Powerball yields no prize.

Read more Powerball Jackpot Set To Surge Past $900M in Tomorrow's Draw After No Winning Ticket Powerball Jackpot Set To Surge Past $900M in Tomorrow's Draw After No Winning Ticket

Powerball Pot Swells as Mega Millions Also Rolls Over

The growing Powerball prize on Wednesday carries an estimated cash lump sum of £313 million ($422.3 million), according to Powerball officials.

Draws are held three times a week at around 7.59pm Pacific Time on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, with tickets priced at £1.50 ($2).

The companion Mega Millions game has also rolled over without a top‑prize winner, lifting its estimated jackpot to £59.2 million ($80 million) with a cash option of £25.5 million ($34.4 million) for Tuesday's draw.

Mega Millions currently sits at a smaller total, but both major multi‑state lotteries are now growing at the same time.

2026's Record Powerball Run Nears Historic Top Prizes

The current Powerball jackpot is larger than all earlier top prizes paid out this year. Previous 2026 wins include £155 million ($209.3 million) in North Carolina on 21 January, £186 million ($250.8 million) in Arkansas on 2 March, £171 million ($230.8 million) in Delaware on 6 April, £106 million ($143.4 million) shared by winners in Indiana and Kansas on 30 April, and £14.8 million ($20 million) split between Florida and Texas on 2 May.

As the jackpot climbs, it moves closer to the highest figures recorded in US lottery history. The all‑time record remains the £1.51 billion ($2.04 billion) Powerball prize won in California in November 2022, followed by £1.35 billion ($1.817 billion) in Arkansas in December 2025, and £1.32 billion ($1.787 billion) shared by winners in Missouri and Texas in September 2025.

Whether the current run produces a new multi‑millionaire on Wednesday night or passes the billion‑dollar mark will depend on the results of the next draw. If no ticket matches all six numbers on 12 August, the grand prize is expected to move into the ten‑figure range, placing it among the largest jackpot runs recorded in US lottery history.